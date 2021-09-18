JACKSONVILLE — Croatan set the bar high at the first 3A Coastal Conference cross country meet of the season.
The Cougars swept both races Wednesday at Northeast Creek Park with the girls holding off West Carteret by 14 points in what should be a two-team race for the league’s top spot.
Croatan scored 34 points to the Patriots’ 48.
“The Northeast Creek Park will be the course where we are going to run conference and regionals, so I told the team to get to know it, embrace it and love it, prior to the race,” Croatan co-coach Rico Quispe said.
Nonconference invitee New Bern took third with 95 points, followed by Swansboro with 100, White Oak 118 and Richlands 131.
Croatan’s Navaya Zales won the 83-runner race by nearly a minute, finishing in 19 minutes, 5 seconds. Richlands’ Reagan Stapleton was the runner-up in 20:03.
“Navaya had a good day,” Quispe said. “I thought that Reagan Stapleton would be running with her, but Navaya had an extra gear and ran away from all her competitors from the start.”
Jacksonville’s Madison Hilliard placed third in 20:16, and Dixon’s Lilliam Kamm was next in 20:24.
West’s Eliza Craig Parker was just a second behind Kamm, rounding out the top five in 20:25.
“Eliza Craig had her best race of the season and had our team trending in the right direction,” West co-coach Shelton Mayo said.
Avah Beikirch and Audrey Kirkwood handed Croatan two more runners in the top eight with Beikirch taking seventh in 21:57 and Kirkwood following in 22:00.
West runners took four spots between 10th and 16th. Sara Windsor claimed 10th in 22:19, Bella Counts placed 13th in 22:53, Ansley Jones toed the line in 23:14 to place 14th, and Ryan Germain clocked in at 23:31 to take 16th.
“Sara and Bella had a fantastic race, and it was neat seeing our three senior captains go one, two, three,” Mayo said.
Croatan’s Samantha Hall ended up 11th in 22:22, followed by teammate Kayla Hunt in 23:20. Zenash Acevedo placed 19th in 24:13, and Emilie Hayes rounded out the top 20 in 24:20.
“Avah, Audrey, Sam, Kayla, Zenash and Emilie had a good day and were consistent in their splits throughout the race,” Quispe said. “They set the bar, and I believe that they will continue to improve and have faster times at conference and regionals. “
West’s Caroline Dickinson took 22nd in 24:22 to put seven freshmen in the top 25, joining, among others, Hunt and Acevedo.
“Caroline has been improving a lot the last couple of weeks,” Mayo said. “I think she is healthy and starting to figure out how to run a smart race. We look forward to seeing her continue to get stronger and help us out this season.”
Croatan ran away with the boys race, totaling 21 points.
Nonconference invitee D.H. Conley took the runner-up spot with 73 points, with White Oak taking third at 79. Swansboro was next with 86, and Dixon came in fifth with 112.
The Patriots will have to wait a week to see where they stand in the conference after their top seven runners had to quarantine. They finished sixth with 174 points. Richlands scored 181 points to complete the field.
The Cougars dominated with four of the top five runners and six of the top nine.
Colten Rodriguez grabbed the runner-up spot in 16:49 after Swansboro’s Cesar Brawner won the 98-runner race in 16:40.
Croatan’s James Wallace was third in 17:40, followed by teammate Matthew Quispe in 17:50 and Trey Austin in 18:33. Sean Manning grabbed seventh in 18:58, and Kenny Lombreglia, in 19:04, finished eighth.
Other top placers for the Cougars included: Ben Futral, 14th, 19:24; Tyrese Cone, 17th, 19:47; and Croft McLean, 19th, 19:53.
West’s top runners included: Cody Eure, 43rd, 22:01; Jak Hubinger, 44th, 22:08; Grant Richardson, 47th, 22:16; Riley Kay, 49th, 22:27; and Mark Norman, 52nd, 22:39.
The second Coastal Conference meet of the season will take place Wednesday at Croatan.
