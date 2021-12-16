SWANSBORO — The West Carteret wrestlers dropped both dual matches in a tri-meet at Swansboro on Tuesday.
The Patriots lost to Havelock 43-33 and fell to the host 41-34. West and Swansboro are 3A Coastal Conference foes this season, but both matches were counted as nonconference.
The Patriots and Pirates are both happy the Rams aren’t in the conference anymore. Havelock is 8-1 in dual team play this season, while Swansboro is 7-2 and West 4-4. The Patriots’ last dual team victory was 67-3 over East Carteret on Dec. 7.
West came closest to victory against Swansboro, where it finished 5-7 on the mat. Both teams won a weight division by forfeit.
The closest bout was at 132 pounds where West’s Dylan Shirley (10-9) lost a close 6-1 decision to Ayden Goodman (11-2).
The biggest win for the Patriots came at 220 pounds from Joshua Knipe (14-3), who didn’t allow a point in a 9-0 major decision over Zander Riley (11-5).
A surprising loss for West came at 120 pounds, where Skyler Oxford (15-2) dropped his second match of the season in a 14-1 loss by major decision to Tyler Cowell (2-0), who started his season late due to injury.
Conner Craig (8-10) at 113 pounds, Peyton Lindquist (5-1) at 170, Cole Reynolds (14-0) at 182 and Hiroki Cruz (16-2) at 195 all won via pins.
In the loss to Havelock, a few weight classes came down to big matchups. At 120 pounds, Oxford pinned Seth Bliss (13-5) for the second straight matchup. He is 3-0 against his Ram foe this season after wins in the Beast of the East and the Swiss Bear Classic.
At 195, Cruz won a 4-0 decision over Collin Jasset (12-8). Another close match came at 220, where Havelock’s Lance Deane (14-1) won by 3-2 decision over Knipe.
Shirley scored a pin in an evenly matched 132-pound bout against Manny Hardee (8-8). Other Patriots to pin their opponents were Nathan Hughes at 152, Lindquist at 160 and Cole Reynolds at 182.
Here are results of the dual:
Havelock 43, West Carteret 33
106 – Carter Mulligan (H) pin Connor Craig (WC).
113 – Sam Brody (H) win by forfeit.
120 – Skyler Oxford (WC) pin Seth Bliss (H).
126 – Trey Henke (H) pin Josh Figueredo (WC).
132 – Dylan Shirley (WC) pin Manny Hardee (H).
138 – Jaylen Jarman (H) maj. dec. Braden Reynolds (WC), 20-6.
145 – Landon Pearson (H) pin Dysen Terrell (WC).
152 – Nathan Hughes (WC) pin Chris DeSousa (H).
160 – Peyton Lindquist (WC) pin Jovanni Romero-Simmons (H).
170 – Isaac Wooliver (H) pin Jeremiyah Dixon (WC).
182 – Cole Reynolds (WC) pin Tyler Zobel (H).
195 – Hiroki Cruz (WC) dec. Collin Jasset (H), 4-0.
220 – Lance Deane (H) dec. Joshua Knipe (WC), 3-2.
285 – Jaylen Jones (H) pin Isaac McPherson (WC).
---------------
Swansboro 41, West Carteret 34
106 – Seamus Sullivan (S) win by forfeit.
113 – Conner Craig (WC) pin Drew Rasenberger (S).
120 – Tyler Cowell (S) maj. dec. Skyler Oxford (WC), 14-1.
126 – Isaac Gawronski (S) pin Josh Figueredo (WC).
132 – Ayden Goodman (S) dec. Dylan Shirley (WC), 6-1.
138 – Aiden Russell (S) maj. dec. Braden Reynolds (WC), 12-0.
145 – Giovanni Rodriguez (S) pin Nathan Hughes (WC).
152 – Klint Rhude (S) pin Dysen Terrell (WC).
160 – Theodore Yager (S) pin Jeremiyah Dixon (WC).
170 – Peyton Lindquist (WC) pin Marcus Mason (S).
182 – Cole Reynolds (WC) pin Sean Kelly (S).
195 – Hiroki Cruz (WC) pin Dathan Malubag (S).
220 – Joshua Knipe (WC) maj. dec. Zander Riley (S), 9-0.
285 – Isaac McPherson (WC) win by forfeit.
