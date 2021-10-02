PINEY GREEN — Andrew Gurley measured his words carefully after watching his football team fall 36-20 to White Oak on Friday, but it was clear he wasn’t happy with what he just saw.
The Cougars made out better on the penalty side of things, getting flagged four times for 30 yards, as opposed to the Vikings’ eight for 76 yards.
However, it was the calls that weren’t made against the home team that bothered the Croatan coach the most.
“In high school varsity football, the game has to be called better than that,” he said. “It was not very good. It wouldn’t hurt my feelings if we didn’t see that crew again all year. That was the worst officiated game I’ve ever seen in my life.”
Already missing his starting quarterback after Evan King tore his MCL last week against East Carteret, Gurley saw his backup QB knocked out of the contest with White Oak with a collarbone injury midway through the second quarter when Caden Barnett was hit far out of bounds.
“That is unacceptable,” Gurley said. “The ref said he didn’t see it, but my guy is lying there 10 yards out of bounds. I’m like, ‘OK, you didn’t see it, but look where he is at. He’s not there if contact is made inbounds.’”
Third-string quarterback Easton Taylor was later knocked out of the game when he took a helmet-to-helmet hit out of bounds midway through the third quarter.
“The goal should be to protect the athlete, protect the player, and they didn’t do that,” Gurley said.
If it were just late hits, that would be one thing, but the fourth-year Croatan head coach said it went much deeper than that in the 3A Coastal Conference opener that saw the Vikings move to 5-1 overall and the Cougars fall to 2-4.
“White Oak got away with a lot tonight after the whistle,” he said. “It was uncalled for. They were punching our kids in the head, kicking them when they were down. Too many things weren’t called, and so they knew they could get away with it, and so they kept doing it. The officials had no control over that game.”
Gurley said he will contact regional supervisor Jim Rouse this week to make sure the crew doesn’t call a Croatan game in the future.
Taylor provided the final score of the night with 6:09 to go and finished the game with 31 yards on 10 carries in his first varsity action at quarterback. The freshman was knocked from the game on the following series.
“I’m proud of Easton,” Gurley said. “He’s played six high school football games in his life, and he stepped up, took some licks, got in there and battled.”
Fourth-string quarterback Quincy Doneghy played the final three snaps and got his team to the White Oak 35-yard line in the waning minutes, but an interception ended the Cougars’ chance to cut it to a one-score game.
“Quincy comes in because of injuries, and we’re doing stuff on the fly, but that is part of it. It’s next man up,” Gurley said.
If not for two plays in the second quarter, Doneghy may have been driving his team down for the winning score.
Facing a 14-6 deficit, Croatan surrendered a 75-yard kickoff return to Amir Sanders and then a 96-yard interception return by Justin Brown, and the visitors suddenly trailed 36-14 after two-point conversions were successful following each touchdown.
“We can’t give them easy points like we gave them,” Gurley said. “The kick return hurt us. The interception hurt us. That is the difference.”
The Cougars had cut the lead to eight on a 13-play, 52-yard drive that took 8:33 off the clock. Barnett punched it in from 1 yard out, and it suddenly looked like a new game. Sanders then took the ensuing kickoff to the house, and the momentum was gone.
Croatan again ate up some clock on the following drive, going 52 yards on 10 plays – thanks in part to two 15-yard penalties on the Vikings – but Barnett was knocked out of the game midway through the drive. Later in the possession, Brown intercepted Taylor and ran nearly the length of the field to make it 36-14.
Gurley’s squad didn’t fold, however, going back to work and marching 66 yards on six plays – White Oak had 26 yards in penalties on that drive – and Brayden Stephens cut the lead to 30-14 with a 3-yard touchdown and two-point conversion with nine seconds to go just before halftime.
“I am proud of our guys for the way they fought,” Gurley said. “I’ve got guys who can hardly walk off the field because they are so gassed. They left it all out here.”
The Cougars’ ball-control offense dominated the clock as they enjoyed a whopping 63-23 advantage in plays and a 17-5 lead in first downs.
Other than the penalties, or lack thereof, and the two non-offensive touchdowns, White Oak’s Sidney Lee provided the other headline from the contest.
The senior quarterback scooted for touchdown runs of 65, 22 and 36 yards on his way to 183 yards on just 10 carries.
“He is a special player,” Gurley said. “He gets out in the open, and he is gone.”
Lee’s night helped the Vikings go for 237 yards on just 19 carries, compared to Croatan’s 233 yards on 57 carries. Stephens led the way for the Cougars with 95 yards on 19 carries.
White Oak will next travel to take on West Carteret (3-2), which also won its league opener with a 41-8 victory over Dixon (1-3). Croatan will host Richlands (0-4), which fell 6-0 to Swansboro (2-3) in its league opener.
Here are results of the game:
Croatan............................................ 0 14 0 6 -2 0
White Oak...................................... 14 16 6 0 - 36
Croatan White Oak
17 First Downs 5
57-233 Rushes-yards 19-237
2-4-2 Passing 2-3-1
28 Passing yards 71
261 Total yards 308
1-30 Punts-average 0-0
6-1 Fumbles-lost 1-1
4-30 Penalties-yards 8-76
76 Return yards 185
Scoring Summary
WO – Lee 65 run (Lee run), 11:01, 1st.
WO – Lee 22 run (run failed), 5:12, 1st.
C – Barnett 1 run (run failed), 8:39, 2nd.
WO – Sanders 75 kickoff return (Mageo run), 8:25, 2nd.
WO – Brown 96 interception return (Mageo run), 2:28, 2nd.
C – Stephens 3 run (Stephens run), 0:09, 2nd.
WO – Lee 36 run (pass fail), 0:26, 3rd.
C – Taylor 1 run (run failed), 6:09, 4th.
Individual Stats
RUSHING: Croatan – Stephens 19-95; Barnes 12-44; Barnett 11-38; Taylor 10-31; Doneghy 5-25. White Oak – Lee 10-183; Mageo 3-20; Wallace 2-13; Davis 1-12; Bell 3-9.
PASSING: Croatan – Barnett 1-1-0-0-19; Taylor 1-3-0-1-9. Doneghy 0-0-0-1-0. White Oak – Lee 2-3-0-1-71.
RECEIVING: Croatan – Taylor 1-19; Doneghy 1-9. White Oak – Bell 1-36; Sanders 1-35.
