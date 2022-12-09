BEAUFORT — Another game meant another win for East Carteret in girls basketball.
The Mariners took a season sweep over Havelock on Thursday with a 52-37 victory to move to 7-0 on the season. They beat the Rams 53-40 last week.
East led by as many as 13 in the second half but saw that advantage dwindle to six in the fourth quarter before building it back up.
“Basketball is a game of runs,” East coach Ryan Sacoco said. “We talked about it, told them to withstand their runs. We knew they were going to make a run. We knew they were going to hit some shots. They’ve got good players.”
Leading 38-32 after failing to score in the first two minutes of the fourth, the home team finished the game on a 14-5 run over the final six minutes.
“If we’re patient and we stay calm, stay composed, we know our run is going to come,” Sacoco said. “It pays off to have some composure in basketball, don’t get wrapped up in every possession, take the next one as it comes.”
The Mariners’ first run of the game provided their first big cushion. Holding a 14-12 lead at the 6:14 mark of the second quarter, they outscored the Rams 12-5 before halftime to take a 26-19 lead at the break.
Tanzania Locklear scored 12 of her season-high 33 points in the quarter. The junior guard has gotten off to a torrid start, hitting the 20-point mark in every game and averaging 25.7 points.
“She’s having a heck of a season seven games in, but she’s a team player first, she is a selfless player,” Sacoco said. “She is everything you want in a high school athlete.”
Kenliana Dixon also registered a season high in points, hitting double digits for the first time with 14. Sydney Roberson added six.
East struggled to score at times versus a Rams squad that often looked better than its 0-3 record.
“Credit to Havelock, that is a scrappy bunch,” Sacoco said. “They hustle, they play good man-to-man defense. Defensively, they are strong.”
Shania Hurd led the Rams with 13 points, followed by NeVaeha George with 12.
Here are results of the game:
VARSITY GIRLS
Havelock................................... 8 11 6 12 - 37
East Carteret.......................... 12 14 12 14 - 52
HAVELOCK (0) – Hurd 13, George 12, Bonner 4, Henry 4, Stevens 2, Frazier 2,
EAST CARTERET (52) – Locklear 31, Dixon 14, Roberson 6, Shelton 1.
