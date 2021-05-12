AYDEN — The East Carteret wrestling team suffered two dissimilar losses Friday in a tri-meet at Ayden-Grifton.
The Mariners tied the host team 36-36 but lost on criteria after giving up more losses by forfeit (three) than the Chargers (two).
Each (2-4) team won six matches – there were two double forfeits – with East actually winning more on the mat, holding a 4-3 edge. The Mariners took all four of those victories by pin.
Josiah Hynes pinned Davis White in 1:31 in the 138-pound match, Shane Hatfield pinned Ronnie Best in 2:57 at 145, Ronan Carletta pinned Jayden Wooten in 3:17 at 152 and Nery Resendiz-Garcia pinned Joe Anderson in 1:32 in the 170-pound bout.
Rosewood had its way with East, taking it 63-18 by winning 11 of the 14 matches, including five by forfeit, four by pin and one apiece by technical fall and major decision.
Jathan Parker pinned Josh Lewis at 182 pounds in his first match of the season.
The Mariners will host Croatan and Pender tonight.
Here are results of the matches:
Ayden-Grifton 37, East Carteret 36
106 – Bailor Peebles (AG) win by forfeit.
113 – Chase Toler (AG) win by forfeit.
120 – Oliver Prygodzinski (EC) win by forfeit.
126 – Double forfeit.
132 – Kiley Guthrie (AG) win by forfeit.
138 – Josiah Hynes (EC) pin Davis White (AG), 1:31.
145 – Shane Hatfield (EC) pin Ronnie Best (AG), 2:57.
152 – Ronan Carletta (EC) pin Jayden Wooten (AG), 3:17.
160 – Hunter Dickens (AG) pin Micah Evans (EC), 0:18.
170 – Nery Resendiz-Garcia (EC) pin Joe Anderson (AG), 1:32.
182 – Jathan Parker (EC) win by forfeit.
195 – Alessio Rogers (AG) pin Antonio Wallace (EC), 1:24.
220 – Double forfeit.
285 – Alphonso Boyd (AG) pin Daniel White (EC), 1:26.
------------------
Rosewood 63, East Carteret 18
106 – Jason Kennedy (R) win by forfeit.
113 – Sebastian Blea (R) win by forfeit.
120 – Logan Tortual (R) pin Oliver Prygodzinski (EC).
126 – Sammy Gardner (R) win by forfeit.
132 – Braeden Reiss (R) maj. dec. Steve Gill (EC), 14-3.
138 – Shane Hatfield (EC) win by forfeit.
145 – Ronan Carletta (EC) win by forfeit.
152 – Keovin Vance (R) pin Micah Evans (EC).
160 – Ryan Deloach (R) tech fall Nery Resendiz-Garcia (EC), 15-0.
170 – Kaleb Davis (R) win by forfeit.
182 – Jathan Parker (EC) pin Josh Lewis (R).
195 – Elijah Joyner (R) pin Antonio Wallace (EC).
220 – Tyler Parrish (R) win by forfeit.
220 – Matthew Wade (R) pin Daniel White (EC).
