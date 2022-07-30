BEAUFORT — Kendalyn Dixon was certain she had found the right college to continue her two-sport career, and that feeling was recently reinforced after suffering a serious injury.
The East Carteret graduate tore her ACL and partially torn meniscus a few weeks ago in a basketball tournament. Her spots on the soccer and basketball rosters at Meredith remain strong.
“I talked to both of my coaches, and they said they both still want me on their teams,” she said. “They said I’m part of the family, so that made me love the school even more, because I was so nervous that they wouldn’t want me on the teams anymore.”
Dixon will miss the fall soccer season as she rehabilitates her knee but hopes to return for a basketball season that begins on Nov. 3.
“I hope and pray I will be recovered by then,” she said. “It’s pretty tough, but I think I can get through this. The soccer coach said I can go ahead and do everything with the team, including traveling with them. I thought maybe they would just hold me for next season, so that is exciting.”
After a standout two-sport career at East, Dixon drew plenty of interest from college recruiters. Barton, Shaw, William Peace and Catawba wanted her to play soccer, and Mount Olive wanted her for basketball.
She was leaning toward Barton when Meredith came along with a unique offer.
“I love soccer and basketball so much, so them saying I could do both, that kind of caught my ear,” Dixon said. “I thought I was going to be able to pick one sport over the other, but I’ve been playing both since I was four.”
A drop down in competition – from Division II Barton to Division III Meredith – will help with playing two sports at the college level. Dixon also plans on choosing a challenging major in biology.
“It’s going to be a bit (challenging),” she said of her schedule over the next four years.
A standout student with a 3.9 GPA, she has most of college paid for thanks to three substantial academic scholarships.
Her time at East found her successful not only in the classroom, but on the soccer field and basketball court as well.
The Mariners set a school record for wins on the pitch in her freshman year, going 19-5, and then went to back-to-back regional finals in her junior and senior campaigns. Her sophomore year was wiped out by the coronavirus pandemic.
Dixon helped anchor the defense from the time she stepped on campus as a freshman.
“Her high school career has been unbelievable,” East soccer coach Antonio Diaz said. “She is a very hardworking young lady. I know she will give 100% at practices and in the offseason. She is a very coachable player, is very disciplined and brings a lot of positives to a team.”
Her senior season was the most impressive as East advanced to the regional final after moving up from the 1A division to 2A following realignment. Defense paved the way to the surprising run as the team won three road games and gave up just one goal in four contests to advance to within one game of the state championship.
“As a senior, she was pretty much an extension of the coaches when she was on the field,” Diaz said. “She always pays attention to the details. She is a very good center back or outside back. If she has to mark up a player or help sweeping, she can do either.”
Dixon’s acumen on the basketball court also came on the defensive end. She was the designated stopper on a team that surrendered an average of 33.9 points per game in league play as it went on to win the 1A/2A Coastal Plains Conference with a 9-1 mark.
“We’re going to miss her a lot,” East basketball coach Ryan Sacoco said. “She was far and away our best defender. She took that role very seriously, and she was very good at it, so it will be really difficult for us to fill that role.”
A year after going 8-7, the Mariners made a smooth transition to 2A, going 16-1 before dropping two of their last three games. They also swept county rivals West Carteret and Croatan.
She averaged 4.7 points per game as a senior and 5.9 points over her last three seasons. Her junior campaign saw her average 5.4 steals.
Dixon will see a familiar face at Meredith. Her roommate and teammate on the basketball team will be West Carteret’s Emme Baber.
Dixon, a four-year varsity player, provided leadership for a young squad that featured her as the lone senior in the starting lineup.
“She earned her captaincy, and at the end of the year, she was voted by her teammates as the Mariner Award winner,” Sacoco said. “What better compliment can you get? I have no doubt she will do what is necessary to compete at the next level. She is a mentally strong person, and I think she will embrace it and excel at it.”
