WINSTON-SALEM — Six years ago, Jacob Hancock was running the East Carteret boys basketball team’s Twitter account.
Now he’s navigating the world of sports journalism.
The 2014 East grad recently worked at The Daily Record in Dunn for nearly a year and a half. In February, he accepted a six-month paid internship at the Sporting News magazine in Charlotte.
“I kind of hesitated about whether I wanted to take it, because in my mind, it’s a step-down position at a step-up place – not to knock The Daily Record or anything – it’s a bigger city, a national outlet,” he said. “They told me if this is something I wanted to do, moving forward, going on to bigger coverage, this would be a good time. I’m young. I’m early in my career. It’s a good transition move.”
The Straits native has written a number of stories including “How much money Joe Burrow, Cole Anthony and other top college athletes could have made with NIL rights,” “Could Bam Adebayo be the Heat’s answer to stopping Giannis Antetokounmpo in the playoffs?” and “Dortmund’s Giovanni Reyna makes Goal’s NxGn list; is U.S. teen the next Christian Pulisic?’
Hancock was supposed to live in Charlotte but due to the coronavirus self-quarantine is instead working remotely while living in Winston-Salem with his girlfriend Marisa Hernandez, a Wake Forest graduate student.
He had reason to not feel so fondly of that area in the past.
Winston-Salem Prep brought an end to the dreams of Hancock and other East fans in 2014 when the Phoenix handed the Mariners their first loss of the season in the 1A state final in a 72-71 thriller. East finished the year 31-1. Hancock ran the team’s Twitter account for a stretch and was a leader of the boisterous student cheer section known as the Mariner Maniacs.
“It shocked me that so few students were gung-ho,” he said. “That was a once-in-a-lifetime deal. I don’t think people appreciated it. To have four 1,000-point scorers (Jacque Brown, Trevor Willis, Ty Simmons, Sam Johnson), I’ve never heard of that. It’s unprecedented. I understood it.”
Hancock, a well-rounded student-athlete who played baseball and soccer while a member of the band, started to settle on the idea of becoming a sportswriter as a junior. The passion he found during that special basketball season a year later only intensified his desire to enter the journalism field. After his freshman year at Appalachian State, he worked for the Coastal Plain League’s Morehead City Marlins and interned at the Carteret County News-Times.
“I knew then that was what I wanted to do,” he said. “It was confirmation. I definitely knew I was on the right path. I had a good experience at the News-Times. If I sat around doing nothing that summer, who knows, I might have gotten bored and picked something else besides sports journalism. I might be making six figures instead.”
He transferred to UNC-Chapel Hill following that summer to pursue his dream. He showed some stick-to-itiveness with the transfer after getting put on the wait list by the school as a senior at East.
“I feel like I’ve always dealt pretty well with rejection,” he said. “When I applied to Carolina, the only place I wanted to go, the only place I applied to, and got wait-listed, it shook me. I was hurt, because it was my dream school. I knew I wanted to become a sportswriter, and I knew there was no where better than Carolina to do that.”
He showed the same level of perseverance with the Sporting News internship. Hancock applied for it the summer after graduating from college and then again in the summer of 2019 while he was at The Daily Record.
“Unfortunately, when you have a lot of failure, you have to learn how to deal with it,” he said. “You don’t have much choice.”
Following his college graduation, he said he sent 30-40 applications for highly coveted sports journalism internships in every big city you can think of.
“I applied to a lot,” he said. “Maybe I was shooting for the stars. I had friends who got some of those, but they were extremely talented people who will rule the world in journalism. As far as applying for internships, it was hard, plain and simple.”
At that point, the calendar had rolled around to September. He was working at Staples and looking for any openings, focusing on community newspapers in the state.
“I didn’t want to go somewhere completely foreign if I wasn’t in a big internship,” he said. “Once I knew it wasn’t going to happen at those bigger places, I needed to find a small-town paper in North Carolina that was looking for someone like me. The good thing about being young is that you’re cheap.”
He was thrown in the deep end at The Daily Record, starting during Hurricane Florence and learning on the fly as the paper’s sports editor. Hancock learned to deal with 3 p.m. deadlines, which meant nightly games couldn’t run until two days later. The paper didn’t feature a weekend issue.
“I went ahead and put Friday night football games online, because I realized I didn’t want to wait until Monday to have people read them,” he said.
He covered Triton, Harnett Central, Western Harnett, Midway, South Johnston, Overhills, Hobbton and Cape Fear Christian Academy high schools and Campbell University.
There was also a competitor to deal with, an online publication known as Dunn Area Sports, so that presented another challenge: how would he differentiate his reporting from theirs and figure a way to stand out?
After an entire school year, he had last summer to reflect and realized there were a lot of things he could improve on while beefing up his coverage.
“I was ready to kick butt,” he said. “That was my mindset coming into the school year, to be on top of things. I was very reactive in my first year, and I need to be a little more proactive.”
And while he had set his sights on bigger work in bigger cities, he came to appreciate local journalism where stories often find their ways onto refrigerator doors or framed on walls.
“That’s the coolest thing,” he said. “It will be in their possession forever. Even if my story is collecting dust in an attic or if they hold on to it and find it going through an old high school yearbook, that is pretty cool.”
The 24-year-old was approaching the midpoint of the school year when the Sporting News reached out to him to let him know he came close to getting the internship on his last attempt and would be a shoe-in if he applied again.
“It’s less money, but I feel like it’s the right move,” he said. “They don’t guarantee a job, but it’s normal for them to hire in-house if a position comes open. They say they have a very high success rate for interns getting jobs quickly after the internship. I’m just following my heart. I know that sounds incredibly cheesy. If doing that ends up sending me back to some small town in North Carolina, that’s fine. I don’t have any definite goals set.”
