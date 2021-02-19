BEAUFORT — Anna Gillikin’s junior season at East Carteret resulted in a selection to the N.C. Volleyball Coaches Association 1A All-State Team.
The middle hitter led the Mariners (7-2) to a share of the 1A/2A Coastal 8 Conference title with a 6-0 league mark and a trip to the second round of the 1A playoffs.
Gillikin led East with 110 kills and 35 blocks, and ranked second with 51 digs.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
As a privately owned web site, we reserve the right to edit or remove comments that contain spam, advertising, vulgarity, threats of violence, racism, anti-Semitism, or personal/abusive/condescending attacks on other users or goading them. The same applies to trolling, the use of multiple aliases, or just generally being a jerk. Enforcement of this policy is at the sole discretion of the site administrators and repeat offenders may be blocked or permanently banned without warning.