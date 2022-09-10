BEULAVILLE — The Croatan football team moved to 2-2 Friday with a 42-0 loss at East Duplin.
The Cougars trailed 28-0 at halftime and gave up two more touchdowns in the second half to go scoreless for the second game this season. They opened the schedule with a 42-0 loss at Havelock.
The Panthers (3-1) put up 474 total yards of offense and recorded three interceptions on defense.
There were no immediate statistics available for Croatan.
