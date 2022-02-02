SWANSBORO — The best high school basketball ticket around on Tuesday was at Swansboro.
No, it wasn’t the 3A Coastal Conference showdown boys game either.
For the fans who showed up early for the pair of varsity clashes, the girls game featured every high and low a basketball game could offer. West came out the winner, beating the Bucs 48-46 in a triple-overtime thriller that won’t soon be forgotten by players or coaches.
“They could not be more excited,” West coach Lindsey Howell said afterwards. “That was a wonderful team win. That’s exactly how we’ve been able to win all season, playing as a team.”
The Swansboro gym was packed for the dramatic finish, every seat filled with barely any standing room on the wings.
“The crowd was awesome,” Swansboro coach Kim Miller said. “We have never ever had a crowd like this at a basketball game with the spirit and the emotion tied up in it like that. Everyone fed off it.”
The Patriot girls (14-6 overall) took another step forward in the race for their first outright conference championship since 1996-1997, improving to 7-0 in the Coastal and hanging on to the two-game lead over Richlands (5-2).
Swansboro slipped to 8-7 overall, 3-3 in conference.
West beat the Pirates 50-37 on Jan. 18, so it was no surprise when it led 10-2 after the first quarter. The Bucs chipped away at the lead, though, and wound up leading 34-32 late in the fourth. The Patriots tied it 34-all with a bucket from Sam Huber, fouled the Pirates on the opposite end and watched, fingers crossed, as both shots rimmed out.
In the first overtime, West got a bucket apiece from Skyler Setzer and Jayden Lupton, and in the second, Kasey McCoury sank three crucial free throws to help get the Patriots to the 44-44 tie after the second four-minute period.
In the third overtime, West looked tired with six misses on offense and gave up two free throws by Erica Johnson on the other end. The team got the bucket it desperately needed from Teiona Frazier on a putback layup. She finished with nine points.
McCoury delivered the win with six seconds left, sinking both of her free throws after a foul. She scored seven of the team’s 12 points in the fourth quarter and five more in overtime for 12 in the game. Emme Baber also scored 12, and Jayden Lupton finished with 11 points.
The Pirates had an opportunity to tie after McCoury’s clutch free throws, getting a play off after timeout with less than a second on the clock, but McKay Morris’ shot clanged off the rim.
“They had a great gameplan, and they executed it well,” Howell said. “They slowed us down and made us play in the half court. They didn’t the turn the ball over very much. They made tremendous adjustments between the first game and this one. It took us three overtimes to win it.”
It was Howell’s first time coaching a triple overtime game and maybe Miller’s first multiple overtime game at all.
“I don’t think I’ve even had a double overtime game,” Miller said. “My hats off to (West). My hats off to my players. They played hard, and we coached our butts off, Lindsey and I. It was a chess match that came down to a last play.”
For the Patriots, the overtime game was their second in eight days following a 43-42 win over White Oak on Jan. 24. Howell said her girls are well-prepared for that kind of scenario.
“We preach that they have to stay hungry, stay disciplined and stay together,” Howell said.
Swansboro came into the game as the third-place team in the conference, but it was also riding the momentum of a 50-38 victory over second-place Richlands on Thursday. After meeting the team in the locker room, Miller was in a positive mood about the close finish with the league leader.
“We told them we were very proud of them,” she said. “Going into the game, we knew we could be competitive. We’re still young, but what I liked about tonight, we kept fighting. I’m a competitor and I like to win, but I can’t complain about how we got to the final result.”
At the foul line, West shot 11-of-23 overall and 7-of-11 there in the fourth quarter and overtime. Swansboro shot 18-of-30 and went 11-of-20 in the fourth and in overtime.
West will host Croatan (3-11 overall) on Friday.
Swansboro will host White Oak (7-10) on Thursday.
Here are results of the game:
VARSITY GIRLS
OT
West Carteret............. 10 6 6 12-4-6-4-48
Swansboro................... 2 9 13 10-4-6-2-46
WEST CARTERET (48) – Baber 12, McCoury 12, Lupton 11, Frazier 9, S. Huber 4.
SWANSBORO (46) – Johnson 15, Hackworth 11, Morris 10, Fandino 4, Jenkins 4, Ross 2.
