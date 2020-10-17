Six weeks into a hiking series for county trails, I’m beginning to see a pattern – where there is marsh grass, there is a hiking trail.
For whatever reason, the majority of organized hiking trails in the county are located either on Bogue Banks or along the sound or river. That’s where this week’s locale resides – the Boathouse Creek Walking Trails in Cedar Point along the White Oak River.
During this eight-week series, I’m breaking down the ins and outs of the county’s major hiking trails, each with its own distinct identities and hiker appeal.
So far, I’ve covered Patsy Pond Nature Trail of the Croatan National Forest in Newport, the Elliott Coues Nature Trail at Fort Macon State Park in Atlantic Beach, the Tideland National Recreation Trail in Cedar Point, the Emerald Isle Woods Park and Hoop Pole Creek Nature Trail in Atlantic Beach.
The remaining trails are: N.C. Aquarium at Pine Knoll Shores Trails and the southern and northern halves of the Neusiok Trail running from Newport to Harlowe.
The 56-acre Boathouse Creek Walking Trails are owned by the town, purchased only recently in 2019. It features 3,500 feet of shoreline and a kayak launch, but oddly, no bathrooms. There was a pier, but it was closed due to what appeared to be damage, likely from Hurricane Florence in 2018.
The trailhead is easy to find – just take Masonic Avenue off of Highway 24. The parking lot is not paved, but there is plenty of room, and the beginning of the trail is easy to spot with signage. There are three designated loops, but the largest of them is only a shade over 1 mile, with the smaller loops held inside it.
The surface of the trail is made up entirely of sand, grass and leaves, mostly flat and with very little roots or uneven spaces. The sand is well-packed, too, making it suitable for strollers and wheelchairs.
The trail is made up of two distinct sections, the shady wooded portion and the sunny open section next to the water. The first half of the wooded section is wide and well-maintained, if a little buggy. I didn’t bring insect repellent when I visited Thursday, and I regretted it.
At each fork in the road, keep right if you start at the official trailhead and take the loop counterclockwise. Eventually the trail opens up to a clearing, requiring hikers to keep to the outside rim of the property as the open area doesn’t cater to an easy-to-follow “trail.” The route is well-marked with red markers, however.
The thing I kept thinking on the trail was how perfect it would be for picnics. That’s not a quality many trails can offer, but there were countless little clearings along the wooded trail and shaded spots under trees in the open area. The entire 1.1-mile loop is especially dog- and kid-friendly.
I missed the shade during the open section, but the water views are undeniably beautiful. I was grateful for the breeze kicking off the river, too. One of the biggest oaks I’ve seen in the county sat at the back of the clearing. A family even stopped to take a quick photo in front of the tree while I was walking.
Reaching the end of the open area, the trail carries hikers back into the woods, where I passed a quaint graveyard and was entertained by swooping bluebirds diving in and out of the underbrush. The second half of the wooded section was much shorter.
I could hear the sounds of the highway during the wooded sections, but it disappeared in the open section. I saw plenty of squirrels and a wide variety of birds. The pines and live oaks in the wooded sections and the marsh grass of the open area were the most common foliage.
As I walked, I saw a few dog walkers and runners, but the trail is an otherwise lightly traveled one. It’s probably the most family-friendly trail I’ve walked during this series, and one I didn’t know existed until a commenter on the News-Times website suggested it. Thank you to whoever that was.
I wonder, are there any other county trails at or close to 1 mile that I’m missing? If so, let me know.
(Send comments or questions to zack@thenewstimes.com or follow him on Twitter @zacknally)
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
As a privately owned web site, we reserve the right to edit or remove comments that contain spam, advertising, vulgarity, threats of violence, racism, anti-Semitism, or personal/abusive/condescending attacks on other users or goading them. The same applies to trolling, the use of multiple aliases, or just generally being a jerk. Enforcement of this policy is at the sole discretion of the site administrators and repeat offenders may be blocked or permanently banned without warning.