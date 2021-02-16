We have finally cleared the halftime show of winter and are in the final stretches heading into spring.
This past week has been brutal, not the frigid temperatures and snow and ice of the Midwest, but riding the underbelly of the polar vortex that has slipped south, we have had a full week of high temperatures locked in the 40s and wave after wave of low-pressure storms soaking us with cold rain. This past week alone here in Emerald Isle has filled my NOAA rain gauge to the tune of well over 4 inches of the cold wet stuff filling the creeks, sound and rivers to the brim with cold rain and dirty runoff.
Interestingly, the last couple of winters, my surf temperatures are holding above normal. In fact, this winter, I have seen my thermometer slide below 50 degrees only once. February is a transitional month in the temperature regime, with surf temperatures already bottoming out late January and “thinking” of rising as we approach March and spring. The usual profile of winter into spring is upper 40s and low 50s in December, January and solid 50s into February. For March, it usually rises through the 50s, reaching the 60s in April and finally the toasty 70s by early May. These are just some of the trends I have noticed while collecting water temperature data for over 25 years.
Why is this profile important? It determines “who.” Each species of fish has a Goldilocks temperature range, which is a range where they are most comfortable and will avoid temperatures above and below their comfort range. So, our initial springtime or even late winter visitors include sea mullet and puffers showing up by March as the fishing piers reopen. Other locations, especially for sea mullet, include Beaufort Inlet and the “Dead Tree Hole” off Shackleford banks. Of course, early spring catches also include plentiful rays, skates and dogfish and even gray trout returning from overwintering along the Continental Shelf.
Once we get into the 50s, we see the smallish bluefish coming in chasing schools of silversides and maybe menhaden. Yes, baitfish also have their preferred temperatures. Since I am an artificial angler, they are my first spring catches.
Along with water temperatures, there are other factors that trigger the comings and goings of fish. They go on a schedule of daylight, as our daylight hours are now increasing by about two minutes per day. There are also ocean currents, lunar cycles, food availability and the instinctive drive for species survival, not to mention yellow butterflies and blooming dogwoods. So, with all these natural signs of spring, can the fish of spring be far behind?
I can only hope not. This has been, for me, one of the least productive in my recent memory. At least it is unlikely that we will have to deal with troutsicles this year. Speaking of trout kills, I know it may surprise you, but over the years that I have monitored them, the occurrence is on the average of nearly every two years. Yes, that frequently!
---------------------
What other spring fish can we expect? Flounder when the dogwoods bloom?
Sure, but last year, we had only a brief six-week open season, and so far, we have no inclination of what this year may bring as we hold our breath while awaiting the N.C. Division of Marine Fisheries’ 2021 flounder proclamation. Thoughts are it may even be more restrictive than 2020.
How about sheepshead? There are plenty of fish nearshore on reefs, wrecks and rocks and some nice fish holding at the Cape Lookout Jetty with scores of black drum. I hope you blanched and frozen some sandfleas last fall. Remember, these springtime convict fish are hungry and not very fussy as they are in midsummer.
By the time we get to the 60s, the little tunas show up – Atlantic bonito, false albacore, and the last 10 years or so, we have noticed numbers of nearshore blackfin tuna in the mix too. We have even seen some landed from our local ocean fishing piers. So, if you are fishing for smaller bonito and albies and get a runoff, it just might have been a 20-plus pound blackfin tuna.
---------------------
Finally, as we approach the 68- to 70-degree mark, usually the first week of May, it’s time for blitzing Spanish mackerel.
Remember that they usually approach Bogue Banks from the Lookout Shoals, along Shackleford Banks and down Bogue Banks. In the fall, they reverse direction and exit west to east waving their final goodbye east of Lookout Shoals.
This being the case, what’s going on during these winter doldrums? Yes, the Lookout Jetty still has drum and sheepshead, but the recent weather has precluded getting there. Too wet, too windy too many small craft advisories!
There are still redfish in the Lookout surf with the same caveat of getting there. Trout in the Bogue Sound, Neuse and Newport rivers have been spotty at best, and the backwaters are cold, so the fish are sluggish. If you work hard, you may find some slot reds. However, the New River catches of trout is holding up better than the other aforementioned areas, and the fish are big.
The excessive rain and high river and creek water levels, along with the dirty runoff, has slowed down the shad fishing, but there are still reported limits in Goldsboro and Greenville. I haven’t heard of much going on in the Roanoke yet, but it’s still a bit early for the spring shad run, so you probably should wait until we get into March before planning a shad trip to the Roanoke.
---------------------
If you do go to the Roanoke for the later striper run, remember the NEW IMPROVED regs.
A new 2021 Harvest Season Established for Striped Bass on the Roanoke River is designed to reduce harvest. In the Roanoke River Management Area, striped bass open harvest dates will be April 10-16 in the lower river zone (downstream of the U.S. Highway 258 bridge at Scotland Neck to the mouth at Albemarle Sound), and April 24-30 in the upper river zone (upstream of the Highway U.S. 258 bridge at Scotland Neck to the base of Roanoke Rapids Dam).
Size limits and daily creel limits will remain the same. During the two separate harvest periods, the minimum length limit is 18 inches, and no striped bass between 22 and 27 inches (the protective slot) may be possessed at any time. The daily creel limit is two fish, only one of which may be larger than 27 inches. And remember to use your barbless and circle hooks. It’s the law (https://www.ncwildlife.org/).
Bogus notes
1) Check me out at www.Facebook.com/Dr.Bogus.) Log onto my web site at www.ncoif.com. It’s repaired and up and running and better than ever.
2) "Ask Dr. Bogus" is on the radio every Monday at 7:30 a.m. WTKF 107.1 FM and 1240 AM. The show is also replayed on Sunday morning at 6 a.m. Callers may reach me at 800-818-2255.
3) I’m located at 118 Conch Ct. in Sea Dunes, just off Coast Guard Road, Emerald Isle, NC 28594. The mailing address is P.O. Box 5225, Emerald Isle, NC 28594. Don’t forget a gift certificate for your favorite angler for fishing lessons or my totally Bogus Fishing Report subscription. Please stop by at any time and say “Hi” or call 252-354-4905.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
As a privately owned web site, we reserve the right to edit or remove comments that contain spam, advertising, vulgarity, threats of violence, racism, anti-Semitism, or personal/abusive/condescending attacks on other users or goading them. The same applies to trolling, the use of multiple aliases, or just generally being a jerk. Enforcement of this policy is at the sole discretion of the site administrators and repeat offenders may be blocked or permanently banned without warning.