MOREHEAD CITY — West Carteret received six distinctions from the 3A Coastal Conference with the release of volleyball, cross country, swimming and basketball accolades.
Michael Turner (volleyball), Larry Lewis (boys cross country) and Shelton Mayo (girls cross country) were named Coach of the Year in their respective sports, while Eliza Craig Parker was the girls cross country Runner of the Year and Briggs Cloutier and Ashlyn Lewis were each named Swimmer of the Year.
Turner led the Patriots to their sixth league championship in the past seven seasons with a 9-1 mark in the conference and an 11-4 overall record.
Mayo directed the West girls to their 18th consecutive league title in cross country. The Patriots put up 29 points in the championship meet to pull away from Jacksonville with 59, White Oak with 71, and Swansboro with 75. Northside-Jacksonville didn’t compete in the race.
Parker coasted to the win in a personal record 19 minutes, 33 seconds. Jacksonville’s Madison Hilliard was the runner-up in 20:17.
Lewis shared Coach of the Year in boys cross country with White Oak’s Chris Mueller.
The Patriot boys won their seventh league title in the past 10 years with 35 points, followed by White Oak with 47. Swansboro was third with 50, while Jacksonville had 122 points. Northside-Jacksonville didn’t compete in the race.
Cloutier and Lewis helped West sweep the Coastal swim championships.
The Patriots took each meet by 24 points with the boys winning 157-133 and the girls 137-113.
Cloutier earned two individual triumphs, taking the 50 freestyle in 23.89, and the 200 freestyle in 1:55.
He was also a part of two relay victories.
Cameron Johnson, Kai Taylor, Chase Morrow and Cloutier won the 200-yard medley in 1:49, while Cooper Law, Johnson, Morrow and Cloutier captured first in the 400 freestyle in 3:48.
West had numerous selections to the all-conference teams in volleyball, boys cross country, girls cross country, boys basketball and girls basketball.
Those include: volleyball, Megan Kenon, Courtney Tyndall, Grayson Edwards, Cayman Montgomery; boys cross country, Finn Jones, Josh Marson, Hunter Guthrie, Landon Gray; girls cross country, Morgan Mason, Grace Guilford, Ansley Jones, Sara Windsor; boys basketball, Jaxon Ellingsworth, Rob Cummings, Gavin Gillikin, James Kenon; girls basketball, Cayman Montgomery, Kiki Hester.
