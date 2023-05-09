OCEAN — The Croatan baseball team ended the regular season on an upswing.
The Cougars thrashed Richlands 13-1 on Friday to capture their third straight win and fourth victory in their last five games.
They finished 6-4 in the 3A Coastal Conference to stand alone in third place and evened their overall mark to 12-12.
Croatan won its three consecutive games by a combined score of 29-2.
Liam McFadden, Matthew Woody, Holden Hamlin and Chase Byrd combined on the mound to give up one run on one hit in the five-inning, mercy-rule contest.
Woody led the way at the plate, going 2-for-2 with three RBIs and two runs scored.
Hamlin and McFadden also had two hits and two runs apiece with Hamlin driving in two runs thanks to a double.
Broderyk Miller also scored two runs and collected a hit.
Seth Boyette and Nathan Michalowicz also each had a hit.
Croatan stole 11 bases with Michalowicz swiping three and Nathan Griffin, Boyette and Miller each taking two.
