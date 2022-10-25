ATLANTIC BEACH —The Atlantic Beach boardwalk will be the finish line site for the 10th annual Tuna Relay race to the coast on Saturday, Oct. 29.
Approximately 800 runners will participate in the combined Tuna Relay/200 and Tuna Relay/70 races. The teams are expected to cross onto Emerald Isle and travel to Atlantic Beach to finish between noon and 5 p.m. on Saturday.
Each of the teams will have one runner on local roads at a time with support vans and teammates nearby. Runners will be on Carteret County roads beginning at 5:30 a.m. through 5 p.m.
“We are excited about being back at the boardwalk this year with many runners newer to the sport,” Race Director Brian Malak said. “The number of overall teams this year is up over last year, and we’ve got a number of runners who took up running during COVID and are participating in their first relay. They are sure to find Atlantic Beach a great place to celebrate their accomplishment and enjoy some delicious tuna on the beach.”
The 200-mile course along the back roads of eastern North Carolina is split into 36 legs, and teams of 4-12 runners will cover the 200 miles. The Tuna Relay/70 will begin in Trenton with teams of 2-6 splitting 12 legs. Counties through which racers will travel include Wake, Johnston, Wayne, Sampson, Duplin, Lenoir, Jones, Onslow and Carteret.
“The Tuna Relay/200 and Tuna Relay/70 are great fun for everyone – you don’t have to be an ultra-runner to enjoy them,” added Malak.
For a 12-person team in the Tuna Relay/200 and a 6-person team in the Tuna Relay/70, the distances and training are similar to that of a half marathon. Teams should average a 10-minute pace or faster.
