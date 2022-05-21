OCEAN — The West Carteret girls track and field team cruised to a regional championship at the 3A meet.
The Patriots accumulated 120.5 points to run away from South Central with 84. Croatan placed third in its home meet with 74 in the 22-team competition.
West dominated the relay events, taking three of the four and finishing as the runner-up in the other.
Grace Guilford, Kenley Ballou, Courtney Tyndall and Sha'niyah Gethers won the 800-meter relay in 1 minute, 45.98 seconds. Tyler Collins joined Guilford, Ballou and Tyndall in the 1,600-meter relay to win in 4:07.52.
Ryan Germain, Riley Preston, Sara Windsor and Courtney Tyndall took the 3,200-meter relay in 10:26.46.
Kendyll Preston, Hubbard Stack, Kaeyln Mangrum and Gethers placed second in the 400-meter relay in 50.63.
Guilford, Tyndall and Collins each added individual triumphs to their days.
Guilford timed in at 59.15 in the 400 meters, Tyndall clocked in at 2:31.40 in the 800 meters, and Collins leapt to a 5-06 height in the high jump.
Alyssa Cooley captured the squad’s other victory with a 10-0 clearance in the pole vault.
Gethers posted two other top-five finishes, taking second in the long jump with a 16-08.25 leap and placing fifth in the 200 meters in 27.64.
Germain took fourth in the 800 meters in 2:39.07.
MaryBeth Garrison rounded out the medal winners with a 33-07 third-place triple jump.
The Patriots took fourth in the 20-team boys meet with 51 points.
Croatan gained the triumph with 133 points, followed by South Central with 106.5 and Havelock with 72.5.
The boys were strong in the relays as well with three top-four finishes.
Spencer Maxwell, Lamar Teel, Javaris Miller and Jamarion Montford won the 400-meter relay in 43.75.
Montford teamed up with Dylan McBride, Hunter Guthrie and Peyton Wheeler in the 1,600-meter relay to claim second in 3:27.94.
Andrew Chaanine joined McBride, Guthrie and Wheeler in the 800-meter relay to finish in a fourth-place time of 1:32.71.
Wheeler took third in the 400 meters in 50.92, followed by Guthrie in 52.43.
Maxwell placed fourth in the 200 meters in 23.21.
Colton Ellis claimed fourth in the pole vault by clearing 11-0.
Noah Munden rounded out the top finishers with a fifth-place standing in the shot put with a 44-09 push.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
As a privately owned web site, we reserve the right to edit or remove comments that contain spam, advertising, vulgarity, threats of violence, racism, anti-Semitism, or personal/abusive/condescending attacks on other users or goading them. The same applies to trolling, the use of multiple aliases, or just generally being a jerk. Enforcement of this policy is at the sole discretion of the site administrators and repeat offenders may be blocked or permanently banned without warning.