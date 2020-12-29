GREENVILLE — The Croatan boys and girls cross country teams swept a three-team meet prior to the holiday break with a pair of impressive scores at Boyd Lee Park.
The boys took four of the top six places versus 3A D.H. Conley and 4A South Central. The 2A Cougars posted 25 points, followed by D.H. Conley with 31 and South Central 79.
The girls registered 28 points, followed by D.H. Conley with 31 and South Central 68.
Croatan’s Elliott Kleckner put up a blazing time of 15 minutes, 34 seconds in the boys race to win with ease in his first meet of the season.
D.H. Conley’s Nathan Geyer, who won the 3A east regional as a sophomore, finished more than a minute back to edge Croatan’s Colten Rodiguez by less than a second in 16:38.07. Rodriguez finished in 16:38.49.
Croatan’s Cooper Kleckner placed fourth in 16:49, and teammate James Wallace ended up sixth in 17:04.
Croatan’s Thomas McCabe took 11th in 17:53 with teammate Trey Austin following one place back in 17:54 and teammate Nolan McGehee finishing 17th in 18:36.
D.H. Conley’s Annika Stoakes garnered the win in the girls race in 21:10.
Croatan’s Avah Beikirch was the runner-up in 21:16.
The Cougars filled the fifth through eighth spots with Emma Morton clocking in at 22:33, followed by Lillian Beck in 23:09, Claire Nickson in 23:18 and Emilie Hayes in 23:26.
Croatan’s Olivia Beck rounded out the top 10 with a time of 24:02.
