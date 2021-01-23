OCEAN — The Croatan girls basketball team moved into a three-way tie for first place in the 1A/2A Coastal 8 Conference Friday with a 45-39 win over Pender.
The win was far from a “gimme,” despite Pender coming into the game 0-4. The two teams were a point apart at halftime, but a 19-point performance from Hailey Cousins in the second half drove the Cougars (5-1) to their fourth straight win.
“That’s kind of been our mantra,” Croatan coach Andrew Gurley said. “We’re a second-half team, I guess. To be honest, I’d rather be a second-half team than a first-half team. Hats off to Pender, that’s the best 0-5 team I’ve seen. With a season like this, you can’t go off previous games. You don’t know if they’ve had players missing or if they weren’t at full force for whatever reason.”
With the win, the Cougars moved to 4-1 in the conference, tied with Heide Trask and Southwest Onslow, which fell to Trask 57-54 on Friday. The Cougars will host a Coastal 8 clash with East on Tuesday. Both East and Croatan have fallen to Southwest Onslow, but Croatan defeated Trask 41-33 on Jan. 15 and East was defeated by Trask 45-40 on Jan. 13.
Against Pender, the swing in the game didn’t come until the end of the third quarter. Her team down 27-23, Cousins sank a three-pointer from the right corner with 10 seconds on the clock, came up with a vicious block on the other end of the court and then sank a second trey at the buzzer to give her team a 29-27 lead. She started the fourth with another three-pointer to inflate the Cougars’ advantage to five points. The end-of-quarter bucket was her first-ever long-range buzzer beater.
“It felt really good to keep hitting those back-to-back and watching the score go up,” Cousins said. “Pender pushed us, but we got the steals we needed and everyone was on their toes ready to run the other way.”
Cousins had 19 points in the second half for a game-high 22, while Logan Howard had 10 in the second half for 13 total. Both senior guards were electrifying in the comeback victory.
“They’re seniors, and that’s what seniors have to do,” Gurley said. “They had three points apiece at halftime, and I told them, ‘I need you two to step up.’ They took that on the chin and came out swinging in the second half.
He added, “Logan can take it from baseline to baseline and convert it confidently. When that happens, good things follow. With Hailey, if they weren’t going to honor the shot, I told her to take it. She found her rhythm in the second half.”
Pender’s leading scorers were Tyanna Holmes with 15 points and Jamiah Johnson with 14.
Croatan will take on East at home on Tuesday, followed by a weeklong break, then a home contest with Southwest Onslow on Tuesday, Feb. 2.
Pender will be at Trask on Feb. 2.
Here are results of the game:
VARSITY GIRLS
Pender.................................. 7 5 13 14 - 39
Croatan................................. 4 9 13 19 - 45
PENDER (39) – Holmes 15, Johnson 14, Robinson 6, Fuller 2, Gurganus 2.
CROATAN (45) – Cousins 22, Howard 13, Raynor 4, hayden 2, McAloon 1, Underwood 1.
