BEAUFORT — Ryan Sacoco began his career at East Carteret as the cross country coach but now finds himself leading the girls basketball program.
The 35-year-old South Carolina native takes over for Keith Bernauer, who recently took the sports coordinator position with Morehead City Parks and Recreation.
“I moved down here in mid-July, and they had me penciled in to do cross country,” Sacoco said. “Then (East Carteret Principal) Jay (Westbrook) sat me down some time last week. He had told me there was a spot open for women’s basketball after their coach left and saw I had done that on my résumé, so it was offered to me.”
Sacoco is the fourth Mariners coach in five years, following Shelley Garner (2014-2018), Tod Morgan (2018-2019), and Bernauer (2019-2021).
“We hate to see Keith leave,” East Carteret Athletic Director Daniel Griffee said. “He did a great job, and we appreciate everything he did for us. He had an opportunity he couldn’t pass down. I like Ryan, though. He’s very energetic. He’s already been in the gym going full speed. He has experience, and I don’t think he is afraid to attack obstacles.”
Sacoco hasn’t coached since 2016, but showed plenty of versatility and work ethic back then at Cambridge Academy in Greenwood, S.C., leading girls varsity, junior varsity, and middle school basketball, boys basketball, track and field, cross country, and tennis.
“I got a little burned out on teaching, but all that coaching could have been part of it,” he said. “After a year and a half away, I missed it and had to get back into it. I’m thrilled to be teaching and coaching again.”
He taught physical education then but now teaches special education after recently receiving his master’s degree from Western Carolina University. He previously earned a bachelor’s degree in exercise physiology from Lander University (Greenwood, S.C.)
Sacoco will no longer coach cross country after taking the basketball position.
“Jay and I came to the conclusion that with it being my first year here, I should get my feet wet,” he said. “My first priority is teaching. I’m a teacher first. I have 10 special needs students who I don’t know, and my priority is to get to know them and get them off on the right path.”
The first game isn’t set for four months, as the slate returns to a regular schedule following the coronavirus pandemic-amended calendar of the past school year.
“With basketball kicking off in the winter, this is a good buffer time to get to know my students, and then I can hop into hoops,” Sacoco said.
He certainly comes from good basketball pedigree.
His mother, Katrina Anderson Sacoco, is one of four women’s basketball players in the University of South Carolina Hall of Fame.
She played only two years, but went down in history as the Gamecocks’ first women’s basketball All-American when she received the honor in 1978-79.
Anderson Sacoco remains the school record holder for points scored in a single season (754), and also holds the single-season school record for double-doubles (25), rebounds (434), rebounding average (12.8) and steals (126). Her 20.5 points per game and 2.6 steals per game each rank as the second-highest career marks in school history, while her 11.3 rebounds per game ranks first.
She went on to coach at Lander University, compiling a 120-81 record over a seven-year span, reaching the 20-win mark three times and earned Palmetto State Conference Coach of the Year honors in 1990-91.
His father, Charlie, also played at Lander.
“I’ve been around this game since the day I was born,” Sacoco said. “I don’t know how many days my mom took off from coaching after the day I was born, but it wasn’t many. I’ve been on a bus … a lot. Going to basketball games, sitting on benches, going to practices. It’s a lot of experience that doesn’t show up on a résumé.”
Sacoco spent a year as an assistant coach for the women’s team at Lander, a Division II program that’s a member of the Peach Belt Conference.
“He comes from a basketball family background, so the knowledge is there,” Griffee said. “And he has experience being a head coach. He has a good group of girls to coach here. It’s a fun group, an athletic group. He may be able to build a good foundation with this group.”
The Mariners were a team built for the future this past season with three freshmen and two sophomores in a seven-player rotation but still performed well, advancing go the third round of the playoffs after going 8-7 overall and 6-6 in the 1A/2A Coastal 8 Conference.
