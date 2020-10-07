You don’t have to look far for fitness inspiration.
A quick trip to RunnersWorld.com will provide you with plenty.
In August, Collin Jarvis ran a sub-2:30 in one of the fastest marathons ever run with an ostomy. He had his colon removed in 2014 due to ulcerative colitis. And now the former UC Berkley track star is running with a new sense of purpose.
Jarvis, 28, took third overall in 2:27:30 to shave a massive 22 minutes off his personal record.
Jess Kurti set out to run 50 marathons – one in each state – but has ended up running 100 marathons. A volunteer at her local food bank in Kissimmee, Fla, she also volunteered at all 200 Feeding America food banks nationwide to highlight the impact of food insecurity in the country.
Food insecurity is defined as the lack of consistent access to enough food to lead a normal, active life. Roughly one in nine Americans, a staggering 37 million people, were considered food insecure in 2018.
Tommy Hughes carved 22 seconds off the over-60s half marathon world record last month, clocking 1:11:09 at the Antrim Coast Half Marathon – an average of 5:26 a mile – in Northern Ireland. Hughes, 60, has battled back from alcoholism after a successful career that saw him represent Ireland in the 1992 Olympics.
On Sept. 13, Gary Muhrcke, the winner of the first-ever New York City Marathon, returned to the spot of his greatest running victory on the race’s 50th anniversary.
Muhrcke, 80, was joined by his grandson, Colin Kern, for a single, hilly 6-mile lap in Central Park. The duo finished in a time of 58:21.
Muhrcke won the first New York City Marathon in 2:31:39 in 1970 after a night of battling blazes – he was a firefighter at the time.
Of the 127 runners who started, only 55 finished the race. In comparison, the 2019 race had 53,627 finishers.
In late August, Dan King set an age-group world record in the mile.
King, 61, who struggled with plantar fasciitis for two decades, ran 4:49.08 at the South Carolina TrackFest in Columbia, bettering the previous world record for the 60-64 age group of 4:51.85 set by Tony McManus of New Zealand in 2012. The previous American record was 4:53.01, run by Nolan Shaheed, also in 2012.
In August, Nathaniel Finestone crushed a sub-40:00 5K.
Finestone, 90, didn’t start running until he turned 60.
He won the 90-and-over age division at the USA Track and Field (USATF) Masters 5K Championships in Atlanta, Ga. clocking a time of 39:06. A few weeks later, he ran at the Masters 1-Mile Championships in Flint, Mich., in the 90–94 age division. His 12:50 time set a new USTAF record.
He has kept busy this year, completing nine 5Ks, four 10Ks, a 10-mile race, a 5-mile race, and the Michigan Mile.
And on the lighter side, there have been more records broken.
On Sept. 4, Whittni Orton broke the world record for running a mile while dribbling a basketball by clocking an impressive sub-5:00 mile.
A fifth-year senior on the Brigham Young University women’s cross country team, she broke the existing women’s record with a time of 4:58.56, besting the time of 5:08.57 set by Sydney Masciaelli in July.
Also on Sept. 4, Aaron Yoder smashed his world record in the backwards mile by dropping a bonkers 5:30 in reverse.
The 35-year-old from Lindsborg, Kan. initially set the record in what is known as “retrorunning” in 2015, running a 5:54.
Yoder, the head coach of Bethany College’s cross country and track teams, beat that time in 2019 with a 5:51 tale of the watch.
(Send comments or questions to jj@thenewstimes.com or follow him on Twitter @jjsmithccnt.)
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
As a privately owned web site, we reserve the right to edit or remove comments that contain spam, advertising, vulgarity, threats of violence, racism, anti-Semitism, or personal/abusive/condescending attacks on other users or goading them. The same applies to trolling, the use of multiple aliases, or just generally being a jerk. Enforcement of this policy is at the sole discretion of the site administrators and repeat offenders may be blocked or permanently banned without warning.