MOREHEAD CITY — The West Carteret baseball team features a pretty good recipe for the 2023 season.
The Patriots’ lineup is filled with experienced seniors from a 19-7 team that made history last year with the program’s first-ever trip to the fourth round of postseason.
“I thought the guys last year did a good job of maximizing their opportunities, so we need to do that again this year,” West coach Brooks Jernigan said as he enters his fourth year as head coach and 20th year with the program. “We’re not overly talented from a physical standpoint, but we have a bunch of guys who know how to play the right way, and we can pitch a little bit and play pretty good defense, and we have some hitters who can make it tough on pitchers, so we like what we got.”
West has won five consecutive conference championships, going 48-4 in league play during that time, including 10-0 last season when it dominated, winning every game by at least six runs.
Eight seniors, including Bryan Garner, Josh Mason, CW Bayer, Blaine Norris, Hunter Mason, Landon Millis, Landon Gray and Jackson Sproul should give the club a legitimate shot at a sixth straight title.
“Our biggest strength is our senior leadership,” Jernigan said. “This is the first group that came in when I got the job. We’ve had four years together, and so I’m excited to see them go out and put it all together and enjoy their senior year. I want them to show everybody their skills and what kind of people they are, show their great attitudes. They are fun group to be around.”
Garner won the News-Times Player of the Year with one of the best seasons at the plate in recent memory. He hit .556 with a hit in all 23 games to supply the best performance for a county player in seven years. He also tied for the county lead with 22 steals.
“We’re looking for him to pick up where he left off last year,” Jernigan said. “He came into his own and hit the ball well. It’s nice to have him at the top of the lineup.”
Mason also returns after hitting .452 with 20 RBIs and team highs in runs (38) and stolen bases (22). Norris hit .435 with 24 RBIs and 18 runs.
Mason is one of three players suffering with a shoulder injury as the season starts. J.J. Johnson is also dealing with the injury, as is Colston Norris, who will miss the season.
“We’ve been hit by the injury bug real quick here,” Jernigan said. “We’re hoping we can get at least one of them back soon.”
The injuries come at an inopportune time for a squad that was already short on numbers.
“We don’t have as much depth as we’ve had,” Jernigan said. “We can’t just plug someone in if someone gets hurt. We need to be healthy and can’t afford more injuries. It would limit us if we did.”
The Patriots have a strong pitching staff returning in the form of Bayer, Sproul and Ryland Howell.
Bayer went 10-0 on the mound with a 2.04 ERA in 55 innings. Sproul pitched 22 innings, and Howell appeared in 16 innings.
“CW has the most experience and was really good for us last year,” Jernigan said. “Jackson came on, and we’re looking for him to be steady and constant for us. We hope Ryland will take a step forward in his progression.”
West has to replace Tyler DeLuzio, Jaxon Ellingsworth and Al Morris.
DeLuzio led the team with 29 RBIs and was second with a .464 average, Ellingsworth was second in both ERA (3.74) and innings pitched (24 1/3), and Morris hit .327 with 13 RBIs.
“We need some young guys to step up and fill the roles of the seniors that we lost last year,” Jernigan said. “We need to find guys to fill those shoes, and those are pretty big shoes to fill considering they hit 4-5-6 in the lineup at the end of the year. They did a lot for us.”
Jernigan has again put together a brutal nonconference schedule that includes South Central, D.H. Conley, New Bern, J.H. Rose, South Brunswick and East Carteret.
“I have a lot of confidence with this team, but with our nonconference schedule, it could be like last year when we started 2-4, but by the end of the year, we are clicking on all cylinders,” he said.
The Patriots will open their season with home games against East Carteret on Thursday, March 3 and D.H. Conley on Friday, March 4.
