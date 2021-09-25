CHAPEL HILL — Different formulas have been used for high school playoff seedings, and this year is no different.
In the past, the N.C. High School Athletic Association used predetermined brackets that awarded teams based on conference finishes. Then it used power rankings from MaxPreps.
This year, it’s an RPI (Rating Percentage Index) ranking taken from scores fed into MaxPreps. The first of the fall season were released Tuesday for volleyball, soccer and football.
In volleyball, East (6-2 current record) ranked seventh out of 52 teams in the 2A East, Croatan (5-5) was 12th and West Carteret (6-4) was 14th in 3A East.
In boys soccer, Croatan (4-2-1) was seventh and West (5-2-1) was 26th out of 51 teams, while East (0-4) was 45th out of 50.
In football, West (2-2) was 21st and Croatan (1-3) was 34th out of 50 teams, and East (1-2) was 41st out of 48.
The RPI rankings use a formula that factors in a team's winning percentage, the winning percentage of a team's opponents and the winning percentage of a team's opponents’ opponents.
The formula is: RPI = (0.3 x WP) + (0.4 x OWP) + (0.3 x OOWP).
An opponent's winning percentage is calculated using the average winning percentage of the opponents, not by using a combined record. All games involving the team whose RPI is being calculated are omitted from the average.
“This is why we scheduled East Duplin and Havelock. That is part of it,” said Dave Boal, Croatan’s athletic director and assistant football coach. “Our record is not as good, but you have to play better teams to hopefully get that better seed.”
Boal referred to the 2019 season when the Croatan football team went 9-2 but received an eighth-seed and had to host ninth-seed East Duplin (6-5). The Cougars fell 21-13 after the best regular season in school history. They later had to forfeit five games, historically giving the team a 4-8 record.
“When your conference is so weak, you have to play a better schedule,” Boal said.
East AD Daniel Griffee said scheduling tougher teams isn’t always so easy.
“We tried to schedule with a good 3A team in volleyball, and they wouldn’t do it,” he said. “Then you fill your schedule with a weaker team, and that hurts. We can’t help it, we tried.”
Griffee said geography also plays a factor with some 2A and 3A teams unwilling to visit the coast.
“Schools try to limit travel,” he said. “You have to go so far to get a good game in.”
The Mariners are also in a unique situation as the lone 2A team in a split 1A/2A conference. There is no other such conference in the state where only one team from a classification is in a league filled with teams from another classification.
Each of the athletic directors questioned using this new formula in a year when the pandemic has impacted schedules more than ever. Some football teams have played five games, while others have played two after cancellations due to COVID-19 protocols.
“I wish we’d punted that plan for this year,’ West Carteret Athletic Director Michael Turner said. “You play who you can play in the COVID world. We threw the plan out the window week one. And it’s happening in every sport.”
Volleyball teams have played anywhere from 14 games to four, while soccer games have ranged from 11 to four.
Each conference will be given a certain number of automatic berths based on the number of schools in a league participating in a particular sport. In conferences with 1-5 teams, the league champion will qualify. In conferences with six or more teams, the league champion and second-place team or conference tournament champion will qualify.
In split conferences, the highest finishing team from a classification will qualify automatically, regardless of overall conference finish, as long as there are at least two teams from a given classification in the league.
For seeding purposes, conference champions will be seeded first by RPI ratings. Other teams will be seeded next based on their RPI rating, regardless of conference finish. Each region will be seeded independently of one another.
“I’m interested to see what happens to the numbers for teams in weak conferences,” Turner said. “You can’t help who your conference is. I’m not sure it will have any effect on most middle-of-the-road teams. But it could be tough on some elite teams that are vying for that playoff ranking so they can play at home.”
