BEAUFORT — East Carteret earned three big awards from the 1A/2A Coastal 8 Conference with the release of volleyball, cross country, swimming and basketball honors.
Bennie Brooks was named the Player of the Year in boys basketball, while Ellie Fulcher and Jack Nowacked swept Swimmer of the Year accolades.
Brooks led a Mariners squad that won their second straight 1A/2A Coastal 8 Conference championship with a 10-0 mark.
He averaged 24.6 points, 7.8 rebounds, 5.3 steals and 1.4 blocks while shooting 54 percent from the floor.
Brooks went off for 42 points while shooting 63 percent (15-of-24) and added nine rebounds, four assists, five steals and two blocks in an 80-62 win over a tough Granville Central (12-3) team in the second round of the state playoffs.
East (12-1) saw its undefeated season end in the third round in a 63-61 loss to a then undefeated Riverside (14-1) squad.
Nowacek captured two individual wins at the Coastal 8 Conference championship swim meet, taking the 50-meter freestyle in 25.26 seconds and the 100-meter backstroke in 1:06.
He joined Trace Fernandez, Chris Samojedny and Wyatt Nowacek to place first in the 200 freestyle relay in 1:57, and the quartet took second in the 200 medley relay in 2:19.
Fulcher won the 50 freestyle in 28.66 and the 100 freestyle in 1:04.
East had numerous selections to the all-conference teams in volleyball, boys cross country, boys basketball and girls basketball.
Those include: volleyball, Anna Gillikin, Grace Fulcher, Ashlyn Guthrie; boys cross country, Josiah Hynes; boys basketball, Shamel Baker, Jacob Nelson, Henry Tillett; girls basketball, Tanzania Locklear, Kenliana Dixon.
