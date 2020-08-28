OCEAN — Providence has seemingly led Jeff Hawkins to each of his coaching stops.
That appears to be the case with his move to Tri-Cities Christian Academy in Blountville, Tenn. The former Croatan boys varsity basketball coach and assistant football coach is back in his hometown of nearby Bristol, Va.
“We put it in God’s hands, and wherever he wanted us to be, that is where we were going to be,” Hawkins said. “The next thing we know, doors started opening up this way.”
Hawkins is the assistant principal, head girls varsity basketball coach and cross country coach at his new stop.
His wife, Regina, is back in the classroom she was in for 16 years teaching eighth grade world geography at Wallace Middle School in Bristol, and his daughter, Daphne, is a teacher and coach at Tri-Cities. His son, Major, who played football and basketball at Croatan, is a freshman three hours away at Liberty University in Lynchburg, Va.
“It’s kind of crazy how we were led here,” Hawkins said. “It was amazing really.”
Hawkins had it in his mind that his family might return to the town where he was born and raised. Their home there didn’t sell despite spending four years at Croatan. Every time there was a buyer, their finances fell through, they would change their mind, or any manner of reasons to buy the house went by the wayside.
“That happened at least five times,” Hawkins said. “Last fall, I told my wife, ‘I’m just taking the sign out of the yard. It’s just not meant to be.’”
His arrival at Croatan happened nearly as serendipitously. After 12 years in school administration, he was looking to return to teaching and coaching and began searching online on New Year’s Day for schools located within an hour from his house when Croatan popped up.
“We probably would have been voted ‘The Least Likely Family To Move’ when we left,” he joked. “I didn’t know where Croatan was. But one thing led to another, I emailed the school, 45 minutes later, (Croatan Principal) Joe Poletti emailed me back, and a whole chain of events fell into place after that. We took a leap of faith, and God opened up all the right doors.”
His wife got a job in the area, and his daughter accepted a track and field scholarship at the University of Mount Olive.
They moved to Emerald Isle, and he took over a Croatan program that went 0-21 during the previous season. The Cougars went 3-19, followed by 4-19 and a 5-17 records in his first three seasons. Last year, he led the squad to its best season in nine years with a 9-15 mark and a playoff spot.
Croatan hadn’t won nine games and qualified for the playoffs in seven seasons.
“Somebody would probably call me crazy for leaving,” Hawkins said. “I feel like we turned that ship around. It’s headed in the right direction.”
A program that has historically struggled, Hawkins last season led it to the fourth-most wins in a season and just its fourth-ever playoff berth. His four years at the helm trail only Lee Davis (five) for longevity.
“We’ll miss him,” Croatan Athletic Director Dave Boal said. “He did a great job. I know he had a really good team coming back. He said it was tough to leave this group, especially with what he had built up over these past few years. They have a lot back, but it’s always good for a coach to leave the cupboard full.”
Five of the top seven scorers will return for their senior seasons, including three of the top four.
Dustin Hayden led the way with 11.5 points per game to go with 3.8 rebounds, 2.0 assists and 1.4 steals. Andrew Mendolia nearly averaged a double-double, going for 9.5 points and 8.6 rebounds.
Ryan Bellamy (4.6 points, 3.3 rebounds), Jack Riley (4.0 points, 3.6 assists) and Chase Davis (3.3 points, 3.3 rebounds) were also key contributors.
Will Sutton, who spent the last four years as the junior varsity head coach and assistant varsity coach, will take over for Hawkins. Sutton led last year’s JV team to a 15-win campaign and a conference championship.
Sutton, a Trenton native, has been in the news lately after appearing on The Titan Games with a runner-up finish. See related story.
“Will is going to do a great job,” Hawkins said. “He was with me from the start. He’s full of energy and enthusiasm and a really good coach. I was very happy he got that position.”
Hawkins said the area will always be a favorite vacation spot, and he’s offered his home as a vacation spot for coastal friends looking for a mountain retreat.
“We built so many relationships in four years,” he said. “We love it there. We miss it. We love the people there, and don’t have one negative thing to say. I probably miss it more than the rest of my family because I enjoyed running on the beach every day. That was my addiction.”
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
As a privately owned web site, we reserve the right to edit or remove comments that contain spam, advertising, vulgarity, threats of violence, racism, anti-Semitism, or personal/abusive/condescending attacks on other users or goading them. The same applies to trolling, the use of multiple aliases, or just generally being a jerk. Enforcement of this policy is at the sole discretion of the site administrators and repeat offenders may be blocked or permanently banned without warning.