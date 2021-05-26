Over the last few weeks, I’ve talked a lot about proper techniques of catch and release. By proper, I mean methods that help ensure the best chances for survival of your released catch, without which C&R is a merely a meaningless gesture.
Proper tackle, fighting the fish, water temperature, hook removal, revival are among considerations for successful C&R survival. One problem that is specifically a concern over deep-water catches is the problem of barotrauma, “baro” relating to pressure.
Reviving and releasing fish caught at depths is a problem of gas-laws, a problem of physics of gas expansion and pressure. Remember the gas-law, PV=NRT? The volume of gas in a vessel, in this case the fish’s air bladder, is that the vessel and the gas will expand as your fish at depths rises to the surface. In fact, a fish brought up from as little as 33 feet, the gas volume will double. Such fish present as floating at the surface, stomachs or air bladder protruding out of the fish’s mouth, bulging eyes, flared gills and/or inflated body cavities…barotrauma.
We have all seen this distressful condition of fish like sea bass, snapper, grouper and others brought up from 50, 100 feet or more. Release of a fish in that condition is often a death sentence. Yes, an unsuccessful release.
Currently, there are a couple main ways of releasing the fish safely, such as the Fizz Gas release method where the gas is released from the bladder with a syringe needle, and then the fish can be safely released. However, this has its downside where an inaccurate placement of the needle, missing the air bladder, can instead puncture and damage an internal organ, leading to further trauma to the fish.
A second method is the use of various descending-release devices that are designed to return the fish to the approximate depth it was caught, allowing compression of air in the bladder and then releasing the fish in a normal bladder volume condition. One such device is SeaQualizer (https://seaqualizer.com), which includes a lip-gripper to hold the fish, a series of weights, approximately 1 to 2 pounds per every 10 pounds of fish being released, and a pressure activated automatic release mechanism for release at the proper depth. This device allows for shallow (30, 50, 70 feet), standard (50, 100, 150 feet) or deep-water release at 100, 200 or 300 feet.
For current regulations that went into effect July 15, 2020 specifically for snapper and grouper, check out the article “NOAA Fisheries Announces Gear Modifications for the Snapper-Grouper Fishery.” See it online at https://www.fisheries.noaa.gov/bulletin/noaa-fisheries-announces-gear-modifications-snapper-grouper-fishery.
This article also discusses the barotrauma problem and other approved devices for safe release of fish caught at depths.
I hope this series of reports over the last several weeks has helped improve the survivability of our released fish.
Most of the news was good last week as far as catching goes.
Out of Bogue and Beaufort inlets, there were good numbers of Spanish mackerel and king mackerel, as well as bluefish to 4 pounds being trolled up with artificials, and live baits being even more effective.
Fish are pretty close in at depths of 35 to 45 feet. Think of nearshore artificial reefs (AR 315, 320) and live-bottom rock ledges like Keypost.
If you were out over the weekend, you may have noticed the “armada” of fishing boats from Keypost Rocks to Bogue Inlet. Pretty water, lots of boats and catching going on. By the way, if you tried some bottom fishing, there were keeper sea bass in them-thar-waters too. A little farther out, like around the Hutton, there are AJs roaming the wreck. On Sunday, things got a little bumpier as Tropical Storm Ana passed us by.
It’s May, so one seasonal catch that stirs up the adrenalin is cobia. There are nice cobia being weighed in at the local weigh-in stations, some pushing 50 pounds. Sitting and soaking live or dead menhaden or croakers, blues or pinfish has worked well in the Cape Lookout area, and don’t forget live eels. I’ve heard that Chasin’ Tails has them in stock. One thing to help get these critters under control is to ice them down before lip-hooking them. Also remember to keep a throw rod handy and rigged with a 2-ounce bucktail with a big curl-tail plastic on the end.
From Cape Lookout to inside waters of the port and all its hard structures are not only producing macks and blues, but also unusually big gray trout, red and black drum, and yes annoyingly, many eventually-to-be keeper flounder, especially on live baits around structure. As of this writing, the flounder season is still Aug. 16 through Sept. 30 with a 4-fish limit and 15-inch minimum…as of now!
Along the beach, a pattern has emerged that the Beaufort Inlet side of Bogue Banks is seriously outfishing the Bogue Inlet side. I and others have worked the Emerald Isle surf from The Point to Bogue Inlet Pier without any significant results. Even when there were some Spanish at The Point, they were feeding on shads and only accidentally hitting any of our metal baits.
Any fly fishermen with teeny-weeny flies out there?
There are some bottom fish, including sea mullet, black drum and big pompano caught on shrimp and Fishbites, but where are the bluefish? Where are the red drum? Where are the little crabs that lure the reds into the spring surf?
Inside, there are good catches of red drum with a hot bait being spinner baits like Redfish magic. Soft plastics like Z-Man baits and Gulps! are also taking reds, and if you include MirrOLures, you can scare up some specks too. The speck, striper and red action is good in the Neuse River, and as usual, there are big specks in the New River. My tries in the Highway 24 creeks goes unfulfilled, despite using a plethora of baits. There is also a steady stream of black drum being caught, and the sheepshead being reeled in are big, some approaching 10 pounds.
So how about ocean piers?
Oceanana Pier reports Spanish early in the day, blues, sea mullet, pigfish, pompano and croakers.
Bogue Inlet Pier has had a good Spanish blitz, with most during early mornings and late evenings. There are also some blues, sea mullet (much slower), pigfish, pompano and a few flounder. If you need sand fleas, go to areas that was nourished a year or two ago, since recently sanded beaches like around Bogue Inlet Pier are devoid of fleas. Also at the pier, a pretty, but juvenile, 5-foot hammerhead shark was released, and the first king of the season was weighed in at 34.5 pounds. On the same day, a huge 7-pound Spanish was decked.
Seaview Pier reports mullet, Spanish, blues and pompano. They also decked a king and lost another. Excellent news indeed!
Surf City Pier reports Spanish early and a mixed bag of bottom fish.
Jolly Roger Pier reports blues and Spanish early, and black drum, sea mullet and croaker best at night.
Offshore, the wahoo action is holding up, along with tunas and now add hot mahi-mahi action from the Big Rock to the Swansboro Hole and the Rise.
Some of the mahi action posted are showing lots of fish, with some around 40 pounds.
Finally, if you have a chance give Jennette’s Pier a try at Nags Head, this month is the 10th anniversary of its opening.
It is affiliated with the State Aquarium on Roanoke Island in Manteo and a great pier (https://www.facebook.com/NCAquariumRI).
