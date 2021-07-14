The 2020-2021 high school sports year saw a near-even split in the 1A division state championships.
Traditional programs won 12 while nontraditional won 10 – there were no indoor track and field state meets this past year.
If you’re new to this seemingly never-ending issue, nontraditionals are defined as metropolitan-area charter and magnet schools and non-boarding parochial schools that don’t necessarily adhere to strict district lines like rural, small-town traditional schools.
Most nontraditionals have been around for about 20 years, so their rate of winning state titles is rather eye-opening.
These schools don’t just win in some sports – they dominate, effectively eliminating any chance that a traditional program can even compete at the state championship level.
Traditional programs are still holding on to some sports.
A nontraditional has yet to win a state championship in football, baseball or softball.
In 2020-2021, Murphy and Tarboro won the football titles, Perquimans captured the baseball crown, and Camden took home softball gold.
Traditional teams have won nine of the 10 girls golf 1A/2A state crowns, including this past season with West Lincoln grabbing the top spot.
Traditional teams have won five in a row in girls outdoor track and field championships after Bishop McGuinness won it in 2014, followed by Winston-Salem Prep in 2015. Swain finished on top this season after winning it in 2016.
Nontraditionals had won 11 state titles in a row from 2006-2016 in girls basketball with Bishop McGuinness taking nine straight, followed by Winston-Salem Prep with two.
Traditional teams have taken five consecutive titles with Murphy winning the last two.
Lacrosse is an odd sport to include in the mix of 1A state titles, seeing that many schools at this level don’t field teams, particularly on the girls side.
The non-boarding parochial schools normally dominate the sport with the Cardinal Gibbons girls winning four in a row prior to East Chapel Hill taking it all this year.
Cardinal Gibbons won the first two state titles in boys lacrosse when the 1A/2A/3A division started in 2014, but Marvin Ridge has won two, including this past season, and Weddington captured three in a row.
A nontraditional team had won two of the last three boys swimming state titles, but Carboro took home the gold this year.
Nontraditional teams had won eight straight girls swimming state championships, but Carrboro has taken the last three.
Uwharrie Charter was the first nontraditional program to capture a dual-team wrestling state championship in 2019, but Avery has earned the last two.
A nontraditional boys outdoor track and field team had never won a state championship, but that changed this season with Mountain Island Charter taking home the title.
The next two teams were also nontraditionals with Pine Lake Prep taking second and Franklin Academy finishing third.
The rest of the sports have belonged almost entirely to nontraditionals.
Those programs have won 10 consecutive state championships in girls cross country with Thomas Jefferson Classical Academy winning it this year.
Lincoln Charter gained the state title in boys cross country to give nontraditionals four in a row and seven of the last nine.
Community School of Davidson captured the girls soccer state crown to give nontraditionals eight straight state championships and nine of the last 10.
Nontraditionals have won four state titles in a row in boys soccer and five of the last six, with Pine Lake Prep taking the crown this season.
Nontraditionals have captured seven in a row in boys and girls tennis, with Pine Lake Prep sweeping the state crowns this season.
Boys basketball has seen a nontraditional win six straight state championships, and nine of the last 10, with Wilson Prep winning it this year.
Community School of Davidson took home the gold in boys golf this season to give nontraditionals the last four and nine of the last 10.
East Wake Academy gave nontraditionals the last five state titles in volleyball with the title this season.
Pine Lake Prep, Community School of Davidson, Lincoln Charter, Raleigh Charter, Franklin Academy and Research Triangle will move up to the 2A division next year, thanks to realignment, so we’ll see if that has any impact on these numbers.
(Send comments or questions to jj@thenewstimes.com or follow him on Twitter @jjsmithccnt.)
