MOREHEAD CITY — If there was any question about who the best boys basketball team in the 3A Coastal Conference is this season, it was answered emphatically on Tuesday.
West Carteret rolled over Swansboro 60-43 on the back of a 28-point performance from senior Jaxon Ellingsworth and one of the team’s best defensive efforts of the season.
The Patriots (13-3) gave the visitors their first loss of the season and moved their league record to 2-0 in one swift stroke. West and Swansboro (14-1) are two of just three league teams with a winning record. The third is White Oak (12-3), which the Pirates already beat 52-43 on Dec. 30.
After the game, West coach Mark Mansfield was impressed with what he’d seen in the Bucs. His team only held a 50-43 lead late in the fourth before it scored 10 straight to end the game.
“Swansboro hustled, they’re really well coached,” Mansfield said. “I thought (Brett McFarland) was the coach of the year last season, doing what he was able to do with what he had. Now he’s got a good group, and they’re going to make it very difficult on us when we go to their place.”
The two teams will meet again in Swansboro on Tuesday, Feb. 1, a game in which the Bucs coach hopes his team has a better shooting performance.
“Kudos to West. Everyone is still chasing them,” he said. “We did not have a great night shooting. The West defense was killing us. Every time we got a little momentum, they’d take it right back.”
Neither team got off to a hot start, combining for just 13 points in the first quarter. West shot a measly 2-of-15 from the floor. It finished the first half just 9-of-29.
“Everyone is hyped up and wanting to score,” Mansfield said, “and both defenses are fighting to prevent the other team from scoring. Thankfully we were able to alter their shots, too.”
The Patriots actually didn’t sink their first field goal of the night until the 2:21 mark of the opening period when Adam Cummings hit a layup. The Pirates took a brief 9-7 lead to start the second quarter, and after losing it, never let West get more than two points ahead until the final minutes of the quarter.
Rob Cummings, Shane Graves and Ellingsworth each sank a bucket to give their team a 23-14 lead headed into the half.
“We were in the same kind of situation against White Oak, down 12 at the half,” McFarland said. “They were able to battle back in that game but just came up a little short tonight. I still think this team has a lot of heart. They battled until the end. They worked hard even when things weren’t going their way.”
The lead stayed the same through the end of the third quarter thanks to a strong performance from Swansboro’s Ben Sherman. The sophomore scored 11 of his team-high 14 points in the period, getting his team to a slim 31-28 hole before West went on an 8-2 run to end the quarter.
“I thought we did a good job at holding down (Isaiah) Bromelle and Gerren (Jones),” Mansfield said, “but we obviously couldn’t slow down (Sherman). They have a lot of guys on the roster who can step up and carry that load.”
In the fourth quarter, with the lead flitting between single and double digits, the Patriots turned to Ellingsworth to cement the victory. The forward did not disappoint, scoring 11 in the final eight minutes as part of his 17-point half. He also recorded a double-double with 13 rebounds to go with two assists, three blocks and three deflections.
“I didn’t realize he scored that many points,” Mansfield said. “He really grinded it out.”
Only Rob Cummings joined Ellingsworth in the double figures, as well as posting a double-double, scoring 10 points to go with 10 rebounds, six steals and four deflections. Dylan McBride and Worth Stack scored eight apiece, with Stack also pulling down eight boards.
The Pirates only got scoring from five players. After Sherman, the top scorers were Jermaine Cunningham with nine points and Garrett Panos with eight.
The Patriots are slated to visit Dixon (4-12 overall, 0-3 conference) on Thursday. The game was scheduled for Friday but is being played a day early in anticipation of icy conditions on Friday.
Swansboro will host White Oak (2-0 conference) on Friday.
Here are results of the game:
VARSITY BOYS
Swansboro......................... 6 8 16 13 - 43
West Carteret.................... 7 16 16 21 - 60
SWANSBORO (43) – Sherman 14, Cunningham 9, Panos 8, Jones 7, Tangiora 5.
WEST CARTERET (60) – Ellingsworth 28, R. Cummings 10, McBride 8, Stack 8, Graves 4, A. Cummings 2.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
As a privately owned web site, we reserve the right to edit or remove comments that contain spam, advertising, vulgarity, threats of violence, racism, anti-Semitism, or personal/abusive/condescending attacks on other users or goading them. The same applies to trolling, the use of multiple aliases, or just generally being a jerk. Enforcement of this policy is at the sole discretion of the site administrators and repeat offenders may be blocked or permanently banned without warning.