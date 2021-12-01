Kudos to the Sports Center.
Like any business, it has to prioritize generating revenue, but like a lot in our county, it also recognizes its part of a community.
And Sports Center has been an outstanding member of the community for more than 30 years.
We’re running county high school swim previews today, and each of the three coaches raved about the longtime business at 701 N 35th St. in Morehead City.
East Carteret lost its pool in October when the Eastern Athletic Club in Beaufort was sold to One Harbor Church.
The ECA enabled East to have a swim team in the first place.
For the first time in their 45-year history, the Mariners were able to get out of the boat, so to speak, and into the water, as they suited up in 2009 for the first time.
Without the ECA, however, it was a swim team without a pool … until Sports Center came along.
“Sports Center works so well with us,” East coach Gillian Morrow said. “It could have been an issue. We would have no place to practice, if not for Sports Center.”
West coach Taylor Wilson and Croatan coach Michaela Worsinger both raved about Sports Center’s ability to accommodate five teams.
In addition to East and West, Crystal Coast Aquatics and East Carolina Aquatics both hold practices there, as does a master’s team. And that doesn’t take into account the members who swim there and swim lessons that are available.
It goes without saying, that pool is getting used.
“We love Sports Center,” Wilson said. “We are so thankful for them.”
There are no high school swim meets in the county this season, because, according to Worsinger, the teams didn’t want to impose on Sports Center any more than they already are.
The teams will instead compete in New Bern, Washington and Winterville.
But East and West have a place to practice – Croatan practices at The Gym, Cape Carteret Aquatic & Wellness – and for this season, that is plenty.
(Send comments or questions to jj@thenewstimes.com or follow him on Twitter @jjsmithccnt.)
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
As a privately owned web site, we reserve the right to edit or remove comments that contain spam, advertising, vulgarity, threats of violence, racism, anti-Semitism, or personal/abusive/condescending attacks on other users or goading them. The same applies to trolling, the use of multiple aliases, or just generally being a jerk. Enforcement of this policy is at the sole discretion of the site administrators and repeat offenders may be blocked or permanently banned without warning.