OCEAN — Adults are always encouraging kids to share.
It wasn’t the case Friday night on the Croatan football field.
The Cougars had already clinched at least a share of the 1A/2A Coastal 8 Conference crown but wanted the outright title, and they accomplished that goal with a hard-fought 44-29 win over East Carteret in the regular season finale.
It’s the first outright league championship in the 23-year history of the program.
“It’s awesome,” coach Andrew Gurley said. “I told them we’re not sharing. We didn’t want to share. I don’t know what would have happened if we did. Would (playoff seeding) have come down to a coin toss with Southwest (Onslow), head-to-head? I’m just glad our guys took care of business.”
Croatan (6-1 overall, 6-0 league) got by Southwest 24-21 earlier in the season to hold a one-game lead over both the Stallions (4-1, 4-1) and East (5-2, 4-2) coming into the game.
The Mariners had already nailed down the top seed from the 1A part of the conference.
A Croatan loss would have created a three-way tie for the league title – the Cougars’ previous conference championship came in 2015 in a three-way tie with Northside-Jacksonville and East Duplin – as well as creating a tie atop the 2A part of the Coastal 8.
The Stallions’ regular season finale with Richlands was canceled due to coronavirus protocols and Southwest coaches lined the fence in the north end zone, watching and hoping for an East victory.
They must have felt hopeless as the Cougars jumped out to a 36-7 lead early in the third quarter, but East then gave them and their own sideline hope with a furious comeback, scoring three touchdowns over a 7:40 stretch to make it 36-29 with 9:54 to go in the fourth quarter.
“That was a little too close for comfort,” Gurley said. “We told the guys at halftime to not let up. The second half started well. We pinned them deep on the kickoff, and we scored. We knew they wouldn’t let up and they would play hard the whole time and make it a game at the end.”
A 28-7 halftime lead that seemed too big to overcome appeared insurmountable early in the second half when East had a miscue on the opening kickoff and had to start the drive at its own 1-yard line. Four plays later, a punt put Croatan at the 27-yard line.
Alex Barnes ran it in from 20 yards out on the third play of the next possession, and it was 36-7 with 9:08 left in the third quarter. Barnes ran for 119 yards and two touchdowns on 15 carries.
The Mariners, who hadn’t scored since the 4:59 mark of the first quarter, proceeded to catch fire.
Adam McIntosh, who posted a career night with 234 passing yards and 117 rushing yards, capped a seven-play, 60-yard drive with a 5-yard score. Following a fumble on the Cougars’ next drive, East went 64 yards in nine plays with McIntosh scoring from the 7-yard line.
An onside kick kept the ball in the hands of the visitors, and on the second play, McIntosh took advantage of a Jacob Nelson monster block on the outside to sprint 49 yards to paydirt to make it 36-29 with almost the entire fourth quarter remaining.
“I loved our fight at the end,” East coach B.J. Frazier said. “We could have tucked our tail and ran, but we kept fighting. We came within a score, but a few plays didn’t go our way. I’m proud of our guys.”
The fight of Frazier’s squad was even more impressive considering it was playing its sixth game in 22 days after quarantines by Richlands and Trask caused the team to play a game every four days to finish by the state-mandated April 9 final date of season. The Mariners went 4-2 in those six games.
Croatan halted the East momentum on the next drive, and doing as it had for much of the game, marched methodically down the field behind a power running game. The team bought some breathing room with a 44-29 lead at the 4:08 mark after Dustin Hayden finished a 10-play, 70-play drive with a 3-yard run.
“They did a good job in the second half of keeping the ball away from us,” Gurley said. “That’s what we did in the first half. That was our game plan, and they turned the tables on us. Once we got the ball back, I felt pretty confident.”
McIntosh again drove his team down the field, hitting Mason Rose on a 29-yard pass and Miguel Bassotto on a 14-yard pass. Both receivers put up career-high numbers with Bassoto totaling six catches and 121 yards and Rose amassing four catches and 75 yards.
On third-and-9 at the Croatan 20-yard line, Colton Sullivan picked off McIntosh at the 12-yard line with 2:31 to go to secure the win.
“As a head coach, I wanted a game like this,” Gurley said. “We haven’t had one in a long time. To face some adversity, that was big. I’m proud of the guys. That was fun to be a part of, fun to watch. They get all the credit.”
The Cougars had won four straight games by at least 42 points since the three-point win over Southwest, outscoring Dixon, Trask, Richlands and Pender by a combined 205-6.
The game was a contrast in styles as Croatan nearly tallied 50 rushes for more than 300 yards while throwing it just twice. Sullivan led the way, going for 124 yards and two touchdowns on 20 carries.
“We felt confident in our style,” Gurley said. “We threw a few passes, but we’re not going to go away from what is working.”
The Mariners registered their most passing attempts (30) since throwing 33 on Nov. 17, 2017 in a 41-40 loss to Lakewood in the first round of the playoffs.
“We haven’t thrown the ball this much, but we knew this is the part of our game we had to increase,” Frazier said. “We knew Adam could do that. We knew we could throw the ball tonight. We missed some reads, but we hit some big reads too, so it’s progress.”
East managed just 15 rushing yards in the first half but ended the night with 159 after McIntosh picked up at least 15 yards on three carries, including the 49-yard touchdown.
Sullivan opened up the scoring in the game with a 3-yard touchdown just four minutes into the first quarter. Barnes then had a 7-yard score, Sullivan followed with a 9-yard run to the house, and Hayden punched it in from 1 yard out to make it 28-7 at halftime.
“We couldn’t stop the run,” Frazier said. “We made some adjustments at halftime and those changes worked, but by that time it was a little too late, their lead was too big. It’s hard to pull our starters off the field to make those adjustments, so we had to wait till halftime, and once we did, we slowed them down some.”
