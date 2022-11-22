Most everyone is familiar with the real estate maxim, “location, location, location.”
With fishing, as with real estate, there are many factors that contribute to fishing success. I like to talk about water temperatures and weather and tides and so on, but also near the top of the list is location. Location keys can include oyster beds, holes and jutting points in the marsh, bar breaks and holes in the surf, and then there is hard structure which include natural rock ledges, artificial reefs, and this week, I’ll address local rock jetties.
Around the North Carolina central coast, when you mention a rock jetty, we of course all think first of the Cape Lookout Rock Jetty (CLRJ). Google describes this iconic jetty as: “The 2,500-foot jetty, built in 1914, is a few hundred yards southwest from the Cape Lookout Lighthouse near the tip of South Core Banks. The jetty is a mass of jagged, jumbled, barnacle-covered chunk rocks, almost invisible during high-tide periods and a couple of hundred yards uncovered at low tide.”
This is iconic, especially in the fall and early winter which traditionally has been THE hot spot for speckled trout fishing. It’s long and you can fish close to the surf or out neat the end, usually down current from the tidal flow. It is also the home for black and red drum, flounder and especially now, the sheepshead that have moved out of inside waters. Just off the jetty in the deeper water, you can find keeper gray trout and sea mullet.
Although the CLRJ is the big boy of jetties here, there are others, some less prominent. As we move into Beaufort Inlet, we can see the Fort Macon Jetty by the fort. When I moved here nearly 30 years ago, I was more nimble than I am now, and like many would venture out onto the jetty to fish for trout, drums and flounder. Too scary these days, but also if you check photos from some years ago, you would notice how short the jetty is these days. Sand has filled in so that the wet part of the jetty is but a shadow of its former self. Still useful structure but not as fish worthy as it once was. There also used to be a small rock structure at the swimming beach, which these days is pretty well covered.
Although not a jetty, there is also a rubble pile along the fence at the Coast Guard Station. It’s pretty deep there and certainly holds fish.
Opposite the Fort Macon Jetty across the inlet and anchored to Shackleford Banks is the “Shaq Jetty” which can be fished from close in all the way out to the end by the red buoy which holds 40 feet of water and a ripping current. This jetty is mainly submerged but easily visible. One of my best experiences there was on a July day with Capt. Dean Lamont when we hit into some nice speckled trout. This and other jetties, being rock-hard structure hold bait clinging to the rocks like barnacles, sea urchins, muscles and oysters, as well as small bait fish freely swimming around the crevasses.
It’s fall and speckled trout migration season. One of the first places we usually see the trout exiting for the Newport River and probably the Neuse down Core Creek is the Radio Island Rock Jetty. This is fully submerged and found on the east side of Radio Island and can be accessed from the public beach on Radio Island. For the best place to fish, you need to hike south along the beach near the fence guarding the military landing site. The jetty there is close enough to be reached casting from the beach and also is heavily fished by boaters casting in toward the beach, which can make things interesting. Like all the jetties, this can hold anything from blowfish to drum, flounder and sheepshead.
Finally, there is a little bitty jetty, not often used, and only a short distance from the Coast Guard Station, and the end is marked by a post. It goes from the post into the beach. I’ve caught trout there too in the fall.
---------------------
Now for the fishing.
The cold snap has schooled up the red drum inside, and the bite is good for specks and reds with some really big specks being taken on live shrimp and live finger mullet or mud minnows.
I would like to know where the big ones are since places like The Haystacks are producing mainly small fish. I also found these juvenile spikes in local creeks off Highway 24. I hit into a school of 10- to 12-inch trout over the weekend, often biting short or just flashing my plastic shrimp.
FYI, check out this interesting article on reds and their spots! https://www.saltwatersportsman.com/howto/redfish-with-many-black-spots/.
As always, the Cape Lookout Jetty and port are hot spots yielding all the above, plus spots and sea mullet. It’s hard to strike out working the Morehead City Port and Turning Basin area now with the sea mullet moving in from the shipping channel. The sea mullet are big, many 15-inches or so, having moved into the port on the west side in 43 feet of water.
Along the beach, fishing still remains disappointing with the main bite being roving “shoals” of blues in the 1- to 3-pound range eating anything in sight, including anything soft bait intended for a trout. One place to try along the surf is the Iron Steamer access in Pine Knoll Shores. The hard structure just offshore keeps that “location, location, location” a good location. There have been a few specks in the surf but still very poor for a few days before Thanksgiving. There are some sea mullet and even a pompano or two probably on their way back to Florida.
Fall fishing always gets us a look at the grouper moving inshore a bit, that is 50 to 75 feet of water, and this year is no exception. They are here and nice fish. If it’s king mackerel you are looking for, give the Atlas Tanker east of the Lookout Shoals a try, where fish to 50 pounds have been found.
By the way, any bluefin tuna around??? Must be soon!
Also by the way, if it’s lunar high tides for November you are have a hankering for, the perigee tides will be around the new moon bracketing Thanksgiving, from Nov. 23 to 27.
---------------------
Now for some specifics for the piers.
Oceanana Pier reports good sea mullet catches, especially late in the day and night. There are also some specks, mostly shorts with a few keepers, along with puffers and a smattering of spots.
Bogue Inlet Pier had one day of spike trout (none over 13 inches), night sea mullet runs, some in the day too, plenty of puffers and lots of small flounder. On Monday, there were some keeper trout among the spikes, but the bite was very early.
Seaview Pier reports BIG sea mullet, red and black drum, and puffers. The only trout they saw were small grays.
Surf City Pier reports large black drum, few spots, nice sea mullet and one slot redfish.
Jolly Roger Pier reports a slow week with big sea mullet and small specks.
---------------------
Finally, my ode to the speckled trout which seems appropriate!
The Trout is a fish you’d like on your dish/They’re as frustrating as they can be.
Neither plug or live bait nor grub or cut skate/Could reverse your fate called fish-free.
Even when they’re in sight-don’t mean that they’ll bite/They’ll feast whenever they please.
Oh this shell game they play/“That’s trout fishin” we say/And we love it from this year to next.
Now my frosted hands tingle/The thoughts of Kris Kringle/And visions of trout yet to be!!
BOGUS NOTES
1) Check me out at www.Facebook.com/Dr.Bogus.
2) Log onto my website at www.ncoif.com. It’s now better than ever.
3) I’m located at 118 Conch Ct. in “Sea Dunes,” just off Coast Guard Road., Emerald Isle, NC 28594. Mailing address is P.O. Box 5225, Emerald Isle, NC 28594. Don’t forget a gift certificate for your favorite angler for fishing lessons or my totally Bogus Fishing Report subscription. Please stop by at any time and say “Hi” (252-354-4905).
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
As a privately owned web site, we reserve the right to edit or remove comments that contain spam, advertising, vulgarity, threats of violence, racism, anti-Semitism, or personal/abusive/condescending attacks on other users or goading them. The same applies to trolling, the use of multiple aliases, or just generally being a jerk. Enforcement of this policy is at the sole discretion of the site administrators and repeat offenders may be blocked or permanently banned without warning.