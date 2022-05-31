BEAUFORT — Jenna Rutledge found the best of both worlds at Methodist University.
The East Carteret senior will play on the golf team and study in the PGA Golf Management program (PGM).
“Methodist is special,” she said. “You can’t be in the program and be on the golf team at a lot of schools, because there are these required internships in the summer, and that takes up a lot of your time.”
The program leads to a bachelor of science degree in business administration, marketing, accounting or financial economics with a concentration in PGA Golf Management. The PGM requires each student to successfully complete the PGA Playing Ability Test (PAT) and levels 1, 2, and 3 of the PGA 3.0 curriculum, as well as 16 months of internships while attending Methodist.
“They have, literally, everything you could ever want,” said Rutledge, the most decorated girls golfer in county history. “It is one of their bigger programs. I’m really excited just to see what it can do for my golf game.”
The Methodist program prides itself on having the largest PGA staff with eight PGA Professionals (112 combined years of experience and 128 combined years of membership in the PGA) providing students with unlimited golf instruction, a variety of teaching methodologies and real-world application.
In addition, the campus golf course known as “Downback” is for the exclusive use of PGM students, and includes a practice facility with short game area, putting green, bunkers and 30 hitting stations. The course has been named a Golf Range Association of America Top 50 Private Range seven times since 2012.
Rutledge also considered Winona State (Minn.), Occidental College (Calif.) and York College of Pennsylvania, among others.
“I was fortunate enough to have a bunch of options,” she said. “I didn’t really know where I wanted to go and what I wanted to do. I didn’t really have a plan. Eventually, I couldn’t find anywhere else that gave me the opportunity to play on the golf team and be in the program I wanted.”
And while the PGM program at Methodist is top notch, the golf team is even better.
One of the top college athletic dynasties in the state, the Monarchs have won 26 national championships, including a stretch of 15 consecutive national titles at one point.
“They also have a really, really great golf team, so that was another thing in their favor,” Rutledge said.
Her recruiting did hit a bit of a hiccup in mid-May when Tom Inczauskis stepped down as coach after 13 years. Inczauskis led Methodist to four national championships (2010, 2011, 2012, 2021) and another four top-three finishes, including a fourth-place standing this season. He was named the 2021 Women’s Golf Coaches Association Division III Coach of the Year.
“I talked to him a lot, and really enjoyed getting to know him, and was excited to play for him, but he took a full-time teaching job at the school, so he will still be around,” Rutledge said. “The lady coming in seems pretty cool. It will be nice to have a female coach. At first it was scary, but I have an open mind about it.”
Kelsie Carralero, a four-time NCAA Division III All-American at Methodist, returns to coach her alma mater. She was a member of two NCAA Division III national champions and earned the National Division III Kim Moore Spirit Award in 2014.
Carralero comes back to the green and gold after serving as the head women’s golf coach and assistant men’s golf coach at Washington and Lee University (Va.) for the past three years. She was named the Old Dominion Athletic Conference Women’s Golf Coach of the Year all three years, leading the Generals to a pair of conference championships.
Rutledge had two female coaches in high school in the form of East coach Sholar Warren and swing coach Nina Foust of The Golf Farm.
“At first, I think she was a little apprehensive about the coaching change, but I think she’s embraced the idea that there is going to be someone who has been through this college experience leading her through it,” Warren said. “
Rutledge leaves East as a trailblazer.
The News-Times started handing out Golfer of the Year in 2018, and she has made the decision easy each time.
She earned the honor for the fourth consecutive year this season after one of the top campaigns for a girls golfer in county history.
She tied for third in the 1A/2A state tournament for the second straight season with an 80 on the first day and an 81 on the second at Longleaf Golf and Family Club. She previously earned a runner-up finish at the regional competition.
“Her accomplishments for East Carteret and in Carteret County are awesome,” Warren said. “We will miss Jenna Rutledge, that is for sure. She is a great teammate, a great golfer. She is just a good human. That is the cool thing about her. She is just a cool kid.”
A standout student at Marine Science and Technology (MaST) Early College High School with a 4.7 GPA, she is eligible to play at East because she lives in the school’s district.
Rutledge garnered a third-place regional finish as a junior and tallied her third conference championship in a row.
When she qualified for the state tournament as a freshman after winning the first league title in program history and taking seventh at the 1A/2A east regional, Rutledge did something no East girls golfer had ever done before.
She went on qualify for the state competition three more times.
As a sophomore, she shot 80 on both days at Longleaf Golf and Family Club to take seventh in the state following a seventh-place finish at the regional.
“It’s incredible to make it to state all four years,” Warren said. “And to place in the top 10 three years in a row, it’s awesome that she’s done so well.”
