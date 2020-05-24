PELETIER — Excessive rainfall and flooding at Bobby Watson’s Carteret County Speedway has forced the track to postpone the season opening Solid Rock Carriers Memorial Classic until Saturday, May 30.
The event was initially scheduled Sunday, May 24.
Heavy rainfall began May 17 with the arrival of Tropical Storm Arthur and has continued throughout the week with over six inches of rainfall already accumulated by midweek and another three to five inches of rain possible through Friday. Carteret County Speedway made the decision after talking with the National Weather Service.
“We’ve been looking forward to getting the season started at Carteret County Speedway, but we just can’t race with the grounds being as saturated as they are,” track owner Bob Lowery said in a news release Wednesday. “We need the sun to come out and the rain to stop so the grounds can dry out. After talking with the National Weather Service and watching the local forecasts on TV, it appears the rain will continue for the rest of the week.”
The speedway assures fans planning to attend that major precautions have been taken to guard against COVID-19.
“We are going to get back to racing in a safe manner,” Lowery noted in a release May 13 before the postponement. “We have been cleared to open by officials and will follow recommendations of our local and state leaders and practice social distancing.”
Being outdoors and exposed to direct sunlight, Carteret County Speedway is a low-risk environment for the spread and transmission of COVID-19. While the risk is low, competitors and fans will be required to adhere to N.C. Department of Health and Human Services social distancing guidelines.
Carteret County Speedway will add sanitation stations around the track, both in the pits and in the stands, and will encourage people to remain spread out in the stands. Cloth facemasks are strongly recommended for those attending the event. Race teams are encouraged to limit the number of crew members in their pits during the weekend.
Throughout the years, the Memorial Classic has become one of the staples at CCS with the Team Chevrolet of Swansboro Tribute to America pre-race show, honoring those who have made the ultimate sacrifice for the United States. And this year, that tribute also extends to healthcare professionals who have been on the frontlines. Competitor turnout for the event often boasts one of the highest cars count of the year.
Last year’s Memorial Classic saw T.J. Barron and eventual track champion Chris Burns pick up victories in the main feature Late Model doubleheader.
Carteret County Speedway’s season opener will feature every regular season division – Late Models, Chargers, Street Stocks, Mini-Stocks, U-CARs, Bombers, Legends, Mini Cups, Jr. Mini Cups and Champ Karts. Tickets, trackside spots and campground spots purchased for the May 24 Memorial Classic will be good for the May 30 race only.
For those who have purchased tickets, trackside spots or a campground spot and would like a refund, call the track office at 252-436-7223 or email the speedway at info@carteretspeedway.com.
For more information about Bobby Watson’s Carteret County Speedway, visit the track’s official website at www.carteretspeedway.com, “like” Carteret County Speedway on Facebook or follow @carteretcoswy on Twitter and Instagram.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
As a privately owned web site, we reserve the right to edit or remove comments that contain spam, advertising, vulgarity, threats of violence, racism, anti-Semitism, or personal/abusive/condescending attacks on other users or goading them. The same applies to trolling, the use of multiple aliases, or just generally being a jerk. Enforcement of this policy is at the sole discretion of the site administrators and repeat offenders may be blocked or permanently banned without warning.