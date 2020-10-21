So, “I'm mad as hell, and I'm not going to take it anymore”…
Every once and a while, when I get ticked off and feel like I can’t take it any longer, I vent and shout out my “Bogus Rants.”
We have all been there, seeing unnecessary trash, someone ignoring current regulations or just that someone who annoyed you while fishing the beach when all you wanted is to have a peaceful day fishing, a little sun, wafting breezes and even maybe catch a fish or two.
The next couple of weeks, I’ll vent my “Bogus Rants.”
First of all, heading the list are anglers who disregard the current regulations, sometimes knowingly, but often unknowingly. We know that state fishing regs are a moving target, so keeping up with them is a participatory sport. To begin with, check the recreational size and bag limits at: http://portal.ncdenr.org/web/mf/recreational-fishing-size-and-bag-limits.
But as we know, these regulations can change with little notice, so you can make it easy on yourself by just subscribing to the NCDMF automated proclamation e-mail list at: http://portal.ncdenr.org/web/mf/email-subscribe. You will get all the changes on time and up to date, hot off the press, so to speak. Also, to complicate things even more, the federal and state regulations may NOT be identical. Much of this is listed in the aforementioned recreational fishing size and bag limits, but of course, you need to know if you are fishing in state or federal waters. Yes, inside or outside the dreaded 3-nautical mile limit. Remember when the convoluted flounder regulations included the “Col Regs” line, whatever that is!
Now for catch and release: Have you ever been on a fishing pier when someone is performing oral surgery on a flounder for 20 minutes, trying to save a 50-cent hook on a clearly dying flounder? If the hook is inaccessible, just cut your line and give the fish at least some chance for survival. When you do catch and release, the goal should be to release the fish, giving it a reasonable chance of survival. Use circle hooks when appropriate to avoid gut-hooking. Use de-hookers. They work great, and you can release an illegal or unwanted fish quickly without even touching it.
We all like to get those “citations” for our special fish, signed by the governor and the director of Marine Fisheries and suitable for framing. Over the years, these criteria have been modernized, including many species where now catch-and-release citations are given for many species such as tarpon, black drum, false albacore and speckled trout above 24 inches, among others. This way, you get your citation suitable for framing without killing the fish. As far as speckled trout, at 24 inches, almost all of those are the big female spawners. Check this out at: http://portal.ncdenr.org/web/mf/n.c.-saltwater-fishing-tournament.
Next week, more rants!
---------------------
Last year, the false albacore season started off with a bang and then quickly went south. This year, the albies came in with a vengeance, and as of now, are still going strong.
Fish are big, strong and hungry, with some pushing 20 pounds. And by the way, a citation can be awarded for live release of a false albacore measuring 34 inches or longer. These fish are widespread, from Cape Lookout all the way to the surf zone and fishing piers.
The baits, anchovies and silversides are plentiful and everywhere, from the surf zone on out, and I’ve even heard of reports of albies busting schools of nearshore finger mullet!
If you are fishing albies, there are also plenty of fat Spanish mackerel and big blues in the mix. Small metals, flies and trolling YoZuri DD-swimming plugs are all catching fish.
Also, at the Cape, there are post-spawn big old drum working the menhaden schools in the area. Hmmmm!
---------------------
In the surf, I landed a slot red drum at the old Iron Steamer Pier location in Pine Knoll Shores where false albies have shown in good numbers too.
There are some drum around, especially on the east side of Bogue Banks at Fort Macon. There are also good catches of both red and especially black drum along the Shackleford Banks surf from the shore and from boats. Interestingly, the black drum are hitting artificials, soft plastic grubs and shrimp and Gulp! baits.
I do remember some years ago landing an 8-pound black drum from the Emerald Isle surf on a white curl-tail grub, and I’ve seen some citation black drum landed from Bogue Inlet Pier on plastic shrimp baits.
---------------------
How about the spots?
Still spotty along the Intracoastal Waterway, from the surf and from the piers too.
---------------------
Inside, the trout and drum bites are keeping up in the usual places, and I’ve heard of fish showing in the White Oak River and just starting to show at the Radio Island rock jetty. The rock jetty is one of the early places where the migrating trout show up.
Speaking of migrating trout, we really haven’t seen any numbers in the surf yet, but it’s about time…I hope.
I worked the Highway 24 creeks last week and found speckled trout and a catch-and-release, 22-inch flounder that ate a Halo Plastic Shrimp. OUCH! There are sloe some slot reds in the creeks, black drum, and I also saw a keeper sheepshead.
---------------------
Now for the piers:
Pier fishing has been pretty good with a nice fall variety, including spots, kings, albies, and yes, ribbonfish. But there’s no one reporting trout in any numbers this week.
Oceanana Pier reports one amazing day with false albacore galore, Spanish, coolers of pompano, along with spots and drums earlier last week.
Bogue Inlet Pier ended up with five kings in their tourney and a mix of big Spanish, albies, red and black drum, sea mullet, big spot run and pompano. I heard of some trout but never saw any myself.
Seaview Pier reports a very good week with excellent red drum at night (some slots, many over slot), black drum, spots, trout several kings, including a 28-pounder, and a mess of ribbonfish.
Surf City Pier reports spots, sea mullet and pompano, a couple of kings, flounder, and yes, ribbonfish.
Jolly Roger Pier reports Spanish, big blues, several kings, croaker at night, mullet and spots.
So, what’s up with the ribbonfish?
---------------------
Finally, from recent N.C. Division of Marine Fisheries proclamations concerning seasonal stop-nets and ocean gill net fisheries:
First of all, M-17-2020 – This proclamation opens the stop-net beach seine fishery from Oct. 15 through Dec. 31, unless closed earlier by proclamation, in the specified Atlantic Ocean areas of Carteret County. http://portal.ncdenr.org/c/document_library/get_file?uuid=03f14ecf-3391-438e-9dd5-b6135ca20aa5&groupId=38337
Next, M-18-2020 – This proclamation sets restrictions for the gill net fishery off Bogue Banks from Oct. 15, through Dec. 31. http://portal.ncdenr.org/c/document_library/get_file?uuid=bc83937e-8db7-4bdc-8382-3c14bc3d427d&groupId=38337
Interestingly, these seasons have been delayed by two weeks and extended through the end of December. Normally, the season is from Oct. 1 through Nov. 30.
---------------------
Anyway, be kind, drive the beach safely, catch fish and enjoy our lovely beaches this fall.
