OCEAN — The West Carteret girls basketball team started its 3A Coastal Conference schedule with a bang Friday, trouncing Croatan 48-26.
The Patriots (8-6 overall) and head coach Lindsey Howell had a very specific strategy Friday in a road game at Croatan – raise the tempo.
The Patriots did just that, running the home team ragged to win 48-26. It was the start to the 3A Coastal Conference that Howell wanted to see as the program looks for its first conference title since 2014-2015.
“They’re confident, and I want them to be confident,” Howell said, “but we don’t want to overlook anyone. It’s going to take a great effort from the entire team every night to win this conference.”
Croatan dropped to 2-7 overall and 1-1 in the conference. Head coach Andrew Gurley was disappointed in the effort he saw from his girls at times in the game.
“Tonight was the first time I questioned our effort at halftime,” he said. “We had a great week of practice, and I’m shocked at the result tonight. (West) just outplayed us. They were a step ahead every time. They had a great gameplan, and they out-hustled us.”
The Patriots built their lead incrementally, going up by four at the end of the first quarter, by 11 at halftime and by 16 going into the fourth period. The focus for the visitors was smothering the Croatan offense on the inbound and using that pressure to force turnovers and score transition buckets.
Not only does West prefer to play at a faster pace, Howell knew coming into the game that Croatan would try to bring the speed of play to a crawl.
“That’s how Croatan plays,” Howell said. “They want to slow the game down and keep it as much a half-court game as possible. We knew that coming in, and we worked hard to bring the tempo up and use that to our advantage.”
The best run of the night for the Patriots came early in the fourth quarter with a 10-1 spurt. Sam Huber scored after her own turnover, Skyler Setzer sank a midrange jump shot, and Kasey McCoury hit a three-pointer on the run.
Altogether, the Cougars were less porous defensively in the second half. They managed the press a little more effectively and were able to score nine points in the fourth quarter, their best output of any quarter.
“We played better in the second half,” Gurley said. “I like how they answered the call from halftime. We still struggled to slow the ball down, but West did a great job at determining the pace of the game. Hats off to them. They earned that win.”
Emme Baber was the leading scorer for the Patriots with a game-high 11 points. The senior scored twice from deep and played a key playmaking role for the offense. She leads the team in scoring and passing this season with 10.1 points and 3.5 assists per game.
Teiona Frazier and Setzer scored eight apiece and Caroline Baylis six as other top scorers for West.
The Cougars’ leading scorers were Ginger Hayden with nine points and Kate Wilson with five.
On Tuesday, the Patriots will host Swansboro (5-5 overall), and the Cougars will travel to White Oak (4-8).
There is some concern over the sustainability of the schedule as schools institute isolated virtual learning days. Carteret County schools will go virtual on Monday and Tuesday. Onslow County schools went virtual on Friday but have teacher workdays on Monday, Tuesday and Wednesday.
As of Friday evening, all after-school sports and activities were still approved to go on as scheduled.
“We’re optimistic that we’ll play,” Howell said. “Wondering if we’re going to play the next game or the next season is something we’ve gotten used to. We just take it one game at a time, one day at a time, because you don’t know what tomorrow will bring.”
Here are results of the game:
VARSITY GIRLS
West Carteret................... 11 12 11 14 - 48
Croatan.............................. 7 5 6 9 - 26
WEST CARTERET (48) – Baber 11, Frazier 8, Setzer 8, Baylis 6, Lupton 4, McCoury 4, Graham 3, Green 2, S. Huber 2.
CROATAN (26) – Hayden 9, Wilson 5, McCormick 4, Rogers 4, Cowley 2, Eikhoff 2, Cieslak 1.
