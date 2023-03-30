SWANSBORO — The Croatan boys tennis team can count on one hand the number of sets it has lost in 3A Coastal Conference play this spring.
In fact, it’d only need a finger.
The Cougars (9-0) captured their fourth league win via shutout on Tuesday with a 9-0 victory over Swansboro at Fort Benjamin Park in Newport to improve to 5-0 in the conference.
The Cougars are riding a 58-game winning streak in league play and looking for their seventh straight conference championship.
Despite the shutout final score over the Pirates, there were competitive moments in the match. Lane Hartman at No. 2 beat Hao Ni 6-1, 6-3, Ian Balog at No. 4 defeated Lorenzo Gervasi 6-4, 6-0, and Ryan Dweikat at No. 5 took down Gavin Bennett 6-2, 6-3.
The other three matchups were decidedly one-sided. Jack Balog at No. 3 and Eugene Wilson at No. 6 both blanked their opponents 6-0, 6-0, while Ty Nickson at No. 1 defeated Brady Geddes 6-0, 6-1.
It's rare that Croatan plays any singles starters in doubles, but it played three out of a possible six in this match while Swansboro played five of six.
All three matchups had their back-and-forth moments. Ian Balog and Nickson teamed up at No. 1 to beat Geddes and Ni 8-3, Nathan Kahramanovic and Hartman won at No. 2 for a 9-7 victory over Toomer and Gervasi, and Kirill Hadley and Dylan Treadwell at No. 3 beat Austin Eckert and Bennett 8-3.
Croatan will play West Carteret (7-0) at Fort Benjamin Park on Tuesday.
Croatan will also travel to North Lenoir (7-4) on Wednesday and play East Carteret (2-5) at Fort Benjamin Park on Thursday, April 6. But first, they will host White Oak (0-8, 0-4) on Thursday this week.
Here are results of the match:
Croatan 9, Swansboro 0
Singles
No. 1: Ty Nickson (C) def. Brady Geddes (S), 6-0, 6-1.
No. 2: Lane Hartman (C) def. Hao Ni (S), 6-1, 6-3.
No. 3: Jack Balog (C) def. Kirk Toomer (S), 6-0, 6-0.
No. 4: Ian Balog (C) def. Lorenzo Gervasi (S), 6-4, 6-0.
No. 5: Ryan Dweikat (C) def. Gavin Bennett (S), 6-2, 6-3.
No. 6: Eugene Wilson (C) def. Tyler Freeman (S), 6-0, 6-0.
Doubles
No. 1: I. Balog/Nickson (C) def. Geddes/Ni (S), 8-3.
No. 2: Nathan Kahramanovic/Hartman (C) def. Toomer/Gervasi (S), 9-7.
No. 3: Kirill Hadley/Dylan Treadwell (C) def. Austin Eckert/Bennett (S), 8-3.
