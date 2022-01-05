WEST NEWS

AYDEN — The West Carteret wrestling team went 3-2 on Friday at the Charger Duals.

The Patriots are 11-6 on the season after going 7-2 in their last nine matches.

West took a 60-24 win over Ayden-Grifton, a 66-16 victory over East Carteret, and a 69-12 triumph over West Craven but suffered tough losses of 41-29 loss to Cary 56-24 to Rosewood.

The Cary match could have gone either way with the Imps holding an 8-6 advantage in victories, including one via forfeit.

The Patriots, who lost 10 of the 14 matches against Rosewood, dominated in their wins, taking a 10-4 advantage against Ayden-Grifton, an 11-3 difference versus East Carteret and a 12-2 separation against West Craven.

Hiroki Cruz (182 pounds) went 4-0 on the mat at the event, pinning Ayden-Grifton’s Keaton Guthrie, Rosewood’s Jahreese Ingram and West Craven’s Nicola Oneto, and taking a 9-6 decision over Cary’s Aspen Talbot.

Cruz moved to 27-5 on the year.

Lamar Teel (152) upped his record to 4-1 with a 3-0 day on the mat. He pinned Ayden-Grifton’s Cameron Hudson and Cary’s Malachi Wright, and enjoyed a 10-5 decision over West Craven’s Isaak Niedzielski.

Cole Reynolds (170), Joshua Knipe (195), Skyler Oxford (113), Dylan Shirley (126), Braden Reynolds (132) and Nathan Hughes (145) each went 2-0 on the mat. Cole Reynolds moved to 26-2 on the season, Knipe went to 26-3, Oxford upped his mark to 26-6, Shirley improved to 20-12, Braden Reynolds sent his mark to 13-16, and Hughes took his record to 8-16.

Here are results of the matches:

West Carteret 60, Ayden-Grifton 24

106 – Marcos Romero (AG) win by forfeit.

113 – Skyler Oxford (WC) pin Bailor Peebles (AG).

120 – Josh Figueredo (WC) win by forfeit.

126 – Dylan Shirley (WC) pin Jemarion Folks (AG).

132 – Braden Reynolds (WC) pin Oceanman Braswell (AG).

138 – Connor Loftin (AG) pin John Schultz (WC).

145 – Nathan Hughes (WC) pin Omari Outlaw (AG).

152 – Lamar Teel (WC) pin Cameron Hudson (AG).

160 – Jayden Wooten (AG) pin Peyton Lindquist (WC).

170 – Cole Reynolds (WC) pin Matthew Britton (AG).

182 – Hiroki Cruz (WC) pin Keaton Guthrie (AG).

195 – Joshua Knipe (WC) win by forfeit.

220 – Sergio Cooper-Hernandez (WC) win by forfeit.

285 – Nasir Ingram (AG) win by forfeit.

------------------

West Carteret 66, East Carteret 16

106 – Conner Craig (WC) win by forfeit.

113 – Skyler Oxford (WC) win by forfeit.

120 – Josh Figueredo (WC) pin Camden Ivester (EC).

126 – Dylan Shirley (WC) win by forfeit.

132 – Braden Reynolds (WC) win by forfeit.

138 – Shane Hatfield (EC) pin John Schultz (WC).

145 – Josiah Hynes (EC) maj. dec. Nathan Hughes (WC), 11-2.

152 – Jeremiyah Dixon (WC) pin Victoria Evans (EC).

160 – Lamar Teel (WC) win by forfeit.

170 – Peyton Lindquist (WC) win by forfeit.

182 – Cole Reynolds (WC) win by forfeit.

195 – Hiroki Cruz (WC) win by forfeit.

220 – Joshua Knipe (WC) win by forfeit.

285 – Daniel White (EC) win by forfeit.

------------------

Cary 41, West Carteret 29

106 – Xavier Calloway (C) pin Conner Craig (WC).

113 – Skyler Oxford (WC) maj. dec. Jack Barletta (C), 14-0.

120 – Alexander Schweitzer (C) maj. dec. Josh Figueredo (WC), 9-0.

126 – Dylan Shirley (WC) pin Andrew Metters (C).

132 – Nick Barroso-Joslin (C) pin Braden Reynolds (WC).

138 – Nathan Cowles (C) maj. dec. John Schultz (WC), 16-3.

145 – Nathan Hughes (WC) pin Jack Hyman (C).

152 – Lamar Teel (WC) pin Malachi Wright (C).

160 – Jake Wolfram (C) pin Peyton Lindquist (WC).

170 – Sam Grena (C) dec. Cole Reynolds (WC), 9-2.

182 – Hiroki Cruz (WC) dec. Aspen Talbot (C), 9-6.

195 – Joshua Knipe (WC) maj. dec. Luke Heard (C), 11-3.

220 – Romero Klaty (C) pin Sergio Cooper-Hernandez (WC).

285 – Keontay Turner (C) win by forfeit.

------------------

Rosewood 56, West Carteret 24

106 – Jason Kennedy (R) win by forfeit.

113 – Conner Craig (WC) win by forfeit.

120 – Sebastian Blea (R) pin Skyler Oxford (WC).

126 – Logan Tortual (R) pin Josh Figueredo (WC).

132 – Michael Linko (R) tech fall Dylan Shirley (WC), 20-5.

138 – Gavin Davis (R) pin Braden Reynolds (WC).

145 – Giovani Rivera (R) dec. Nathan Hughes (WC), 12-6.

152 – Keovin Vance (R) pin Lamar Teel (WC).

160 – Kaleb Davis (R) pin Peyton Lindquist (WC).

170 – Cole Reynolds (WC) win by forfeit.

182 – Hiroki Cruz (WC) pin Jahreese Ingram (R).

195 – Joshua Knipe (WC) pin Josh Lewis (R).

220 – Tyler Parrish (R) win by forfeit.

285 – Matthew Wade (R) pin Sergio Cooper-Hernandez (WC).

------------------

West Carteret 69, West Craven 12

106 – Conner Craig (WC) win by forfeit.

113 – Skyler Oxford (WC) win by forfeit.

120 – Joshua Figueredo (WC) win by forfeit.

126 – Dylan Shirley (WC) win by forfeit.

132 – Braden Reynolds (WC) pin Tyler Mullin (WCr).

138 – John Schultz (WC) win by forfeit.

145 – Jacob Williams (WCr) pin Nathan Hughes (WC).

152 – Lamar Teel (WC) dec. Isaak Niedzielski (WCr), 10-5.

160 – Peyton Lindquist (WC) pin Landon Inabnitt (WCr).

170 – Cole Reynolds (WC) pin Lathon Morris (WCr).

182 – Hiroki Cruz (WC) pin Nicola Oneto (WCr).

195 – Tristian Johnson (WCr) pin Zander McKay (WC).

220 – Joshua Knipe (WC) win by forfeit.

285 – Sergio Cooper-Hernandez (WC) win by forfeit.

(0) comments

Welcome to the discussion.

As a privately owned web site, we reserve the right to edit or remove comments that contain spam, advertising, vulgarity, threats of violence, racism, anti-Semitism, or personal/abusive/condescending attacks on other users or goading them. The same applies to trolling, the use of multiple aliases, or just generally being a jerk. Enforcement of this policy is at the sole discretion of the site administrators and repeat offenders may be blocked or permanently banned without warning.

Post a comment
Stop watching this discussion.