AYDEN — The West Carteret wrestling team went 3-2 on Friday at the Charger Duals.
The Patriots are 11-6 on the season after going 7-2 in their last nine matches.
West took a 60-24 win over Ayden-Grifton, a 66-16 victory over East Carteret, and a 69-12 triumph over West Craven but suffered tough losses of 41-29 loss to Cary 56-24 to Rosewood.
The Cary match could have gone either way with the Imps holding an 8-6 advantage in victories, including one via forfeit.
The Patriots, who lost 10 of the 14 matches against Rosewood, dominated in their wins, taking a 10-4 advantage against Ayden-Grifton, an 11-3 difference versus East Carteret and a 12-2 separation against West Craven.
Hiroki Cruz (182 pounds) went 4-0 on the mat at the event, pinning Ayden-Grifton’s Keaton Guthrie, Rosewood’s Jahreese Ingram and West Craven’s Nicola Oneto, and taking a 9-6 decision over Cary’s Aspen Talbot.
Cruz moved to 27-5 on the year.
Lamar Teel (152) upped his record to 4-1 with a 3-0 day on the mat. He pinned Ayden-Grifton’s Cameron Hudson and Cary’s Malachi Wright, and enjoyed a 10-5 decision over West Craven’s Isaak Niedzielski.
Cole Reynolds (170), Joshua Knipe (195), Skyler Oxford (113), Dylan Shirley (126), Braden Reynolds (132) and Nathan Hughes (145) each went 2-0 on the mat. Cole Reynolds moved to 26-2 on the season, Knipe went to 26-3, Oxford upped his mark to 26-6, Shirley improved to 20-12, Braden Reynolds sent his mark to 13-16, and Hughes took his record to 8-16.
Here are results of the matches:
West Carteret 60, Ayden-Grifton 24
106 – Marcos Romero (AG) win by forfeit.
113 – Skyler Oxford (WC) pin Bailor Peebles (AG).
120 – Josh Figueredo (WC) win by forfeit.
126 – Dylan Shirley (WC) pin Jemarion Folks (AG).
132 – Braden Reynolds (WC) pin Oceanman Braswell (AG).
138 – Connor Loftin (AG) pin John Schultz (WC).
145 – Nathan Hughes (WC) pin Omari Outlaw (AG).
152 – Lamar Teel (WC) pin Cameron Hudson (AG).
160 – Jayden Wooten (AG) pin Peyton Lindquist (WC).
170 – Cole Reynolds (WC) pin Matthew Britton (AG).
182 – Hiroki Cruz (WC) pin Keaton Guthrie (AG).
195 – Joshua Knipe (WC) win by forfeit.
220 – Sergio Cooper-Hernandez (WC) win by forfeit.
285 – Nasir Ingram (AG) win by forfeit.
------------------
West Carteret 66, East Carteret 16
106 – Conner Craig (WC) win by forfeit.
113 – Skyler Oxford (WC) win by forfeit.
120 – Josh Figueredo (WC) pin Camden Ivester (EC).
126 – Dylan Shirley (WC) win by forfeit.
132 – Braden Reynolds (WC) win by forfeit.
138 – Shane Hatfield (EC) pin John Schultz (WC).
145 – Josiah Hynes (EC) maj. dec. Nathan Hughes (WC), 11-2.
152 – Jeremiyah Dixon (WC) pin Victoria Evans (EC).
160 – Lamar Teel (WC) win by forfeit.
170 – Peyton Lindquist (WC) win by forfeit.
182 – Cole Reynolds (WC) win by forfeit.
195 – Hiroki Cruz (WC) win by forfeit.
220 – Joshua Knipe (WC) win by forfeit.
285 – Daniel White (EC) win by forfeit.
------------------
Cary 41, West Carteret 29
106 – Xavier Calloway (C) pin Conner Craig (WC).
113 – Skyler Oxford (WC) maj. dec. Jack Barletta (C), 14-0.
120 – Alexander Schweitzer (C) maj. dec. Josh Figueredo (WC), 9-0.
126 – Dylan Shirley (WC) pin Andrew Metters (C).
132 – Nick Barroso-Joslin (C) pin Braden Reynolds (WC).
138 – Nathan Cowles (C) maj. dec. John Schultz (WC), 16-3.
145 – Nathan Hughes (WC) pin Jack Hyman (C).
152 – Lamar Teel (WC) pin Malachi Wright (C).
160 – Jake Wolfram (C) pin Peyton Lindquist (WC).
170 – Sam Grena (C) dec. Cole Reynolds (WC), 9-2.
182 – Hiroki Cruz (WC) dec. Aspen Talbot (C), 9-6.
195 – Joshua Knipe (WC) maj. dec. Luke Heard (C), 11-3.
220 – Romero Klaty (C) pin Sergio Cooper-Hernandez (WC).
285 – Keontay Turner (C) win by forfeit.
------------------
Rosewood 56, West Carteret 24
106 – Jason Kennedy (R) win by forfeit.
113 – Conner Craig (WC) win by forfeit.
120 – Sebastian Blea (R) pin Skyler Oxford (WC).
126 – Logan Tortual (R) pin Josh Figueredo (WC).
132 – Michael Linko (R) tech fall Dylan Shirley (WC), 20-5.
138 – Gavin Davis (R) pin Braden Reynolds (WC).
145 – Giovani Rivera (R) dec. Nathan Hughes (WC), 12-6.
152 – Keovin Vance (R) pin Lamar Teel (WC).
160 – Kaleb Davis (R) pin Peyton Lindquist (WC).
170 – Cole Reynolds (WC) win by forfeit.
182 – Hiroki Cruz (WC) pin Jahreese Ingram (R).
195 – Joshua Knipe (WC) pin Josh Lewis (R).
220 – Tyler Parrish (R) win by forfeit.
285 – Matthew Wade (R) pin Sergio Cooper-Hernandez (WC).
------------------
West Carteret 69, West Craven 12
106 – Conner Craig (WC) win by forfeit.
113 – Skyler Oxford (WC) win by forfeit.
120 – Joshua Figueredo (WC) win by forfeit.
126 – Dylan Shirley (WC) win by forfeit.
132 – Braden Reynolds (WC) pin Tyler Mullin (WCr).
138 – John Schultz (WC) win by forfeit.
145 – Jacob Williams (WCr) pin Nathan Hughes (WC).
152 – Lamar Teel (WC) dec. Isaak Niedzielski (WCr), 10-5.
160 – Peyton Lindquist (WC) pin Landon Inabnitt (WCr).
170 – Cole Reynolds (WC) pin Lathon Morris (WCr).
182 – Hiroki Cruz (WC) pin Nicola Oneto (WCr).
195 – Tristian Johnson (WCr) pin Zander McKay (WC).
220 – Joshua Knipe (WC) win by forfeit.
285 – Sergio Cooper-Hernandez (WC) win by forfeit.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
As a privately owned web site, we reserve the right to edit or remove comments that contain spam, advertising, vulgarity, threats of violence, racism, anti-Semitism, or personal/abusive/condescending attacks on other users or goading them. The same applies to trolling, the use of multiple aliases, or just generally being a jerk. Enforcement of this policy is at the sole discretion of the site administrators and repeat offenders may be blocked or permanently banned without warning.