PELETIER — Three young cousins are getting behind the wheel of a car a lot sooner than any of them expected.
Rising ninth-grader Carsyn Gillikin, sixth-grader Summer Sullivan and fifth-grader Mylah Provost are all gearing up to race in the Jr. Mini Cup division at Bobby Watson’s Carteret County Speedway this summer.
The trio will hit the track for the first time Saturday, June 13, decked head to toe in racing gear and preparing to hit speeds up to 45 mph and take eight-degree banking turns in 650 pounds of metal and rubber.
“It’s an amazing feeling,” Carsyn Gillikin said. “It’s fun that I can start with my two cousins, and it’s something we can all do together. We’re all into separate things, so this is something we all like that can bring us together.”
Two of the girls have plenty of viewing experience at the track. Provost and Sullivan’s fathers both compete at the track, with Steve Sullivan placing second in the U-CAR division last season and Travis Provost placing third in the Mini Stock division.
“What made me want to race cars is my dad,” Mylah Provost said. “I go out there every weekend with my dad, and I love racing.”
No strangers to tinkering with the cars themselves, the transition will be a natural one for all three girls.
“I like turning wrenches, putting the tires on and being out there meeting people,” Summer Sullivan said. “I’m looking forward to learning new things and winning.”
The Idea
With two fathers already racing and countless afternoons spent at the track, the notion of the girls racing one day wasn’t completely out of left field.
“We got to talking about it last summer, and I asked her if it was something she’d be interested in,” Sullivan said. “She lit up like a Christmas tree. So, we got her a race car at the end of last summer and have been working on it throughout the offseason. It’s ready to go, and she’s excited.”
When the idea spread to include all three girls, they knew their fathers would be on board, but the danger factor would be hard to get past the moms. The three cousins are the children of three sisters – Christy Gillikin, Michelle Sullivan and Jennifer Provost.
“It took a little convincing for my mom,” Carsyn Gillikin said, “but it’s something my dad has wanted to do for a while. My uncles were stressing the safety part, and my parents have been trying to find something for me other than cheer, so that was a big part of it.”
She added, “My cousin Summer and I had mentioned it to each other a couple of times, and it was something we thought would be fun. We all used to go out there together and watch my uncles race. It is something I’ve grown up around.”
The Training
The Carteret County Speedway has had its season opener delayed two weeks due to heavy rain in the forecast, giving all three girls and their dads (also mechanics) extra time to prepare.
“I’m a little nervous, but I’ve gone through every bit of the car, updating safety features and adding new ones,” Provost said. “It’s my oldest, my baby girl, so it’s hard not to be a little apprehensive.”
After the safety protocols are learned and memorized, the girls can get inside the car and test their motorized mettle in a vehicle outfitted especially for training.
“We have cable stops on the throttle, which adds to the control of the throttle the restrictor plate offers,” Provost said. “She just has to get used to it. I’m not trying to throw her to the wolves – we’ll make sure she’s good and prepared before she starts racing full time.”
Once the basics are learned, the girls can move on to learning how to race competitively, whether that means weaving through a pack of other cars or simply staying pat.
“The performance gap between the lead cars and the slower cars is quite a bit, so you train them to hold their line and let everyone else make their decisions behind them,” Provost said. “There’s certainly a lot of learning to do. But I’ve been blessed with a smart little kid, so it won’t take her long.”
For Gillikin, the world of racing is a new one, so he’s on the journey of exploration right alongside his daughter, learning the terminology and the ins and outs of a high-speed sport.
“I’ve learned a lot,” Gillikin said. “I’ve coached a lot of sports, but I knew very little about this. I’ve thrown myself into it with research and I had to buy a bunch of tools and paint, but that’s the fun of it. When she gets a little older and learns more about maintaining the car, that will take some of the pressure off me. But I’m enjoying this part of it right now.”
The Specs
The girls will be racing in formidable miniature versions of NASCAR Cup Series cars, measuring approximately 9 feet in length, 4 feet in width and requiring a minimum 650 pounds to race. They’ll be equipped with Honda GX390 13 HP engines, 8-inch wide wheels, Lexan polycarbonate windows and a roll cage.
“It’s a tiny bit scary,” Mylah Provost said. “I’m excited to race with my cousins and just to be with them. It is something I’ve been wanting to do.”
The Jr. Mini Cup division is for racers ages 16 and younger with a minimum speed in effect to limit a field that will swell with nine new racers this season.
“That’s going to be a huge field for that class with a whole lot of rookies,” Sullivan said. “It’s going to be a lot of fun to watch.”
Provost added, “It’s going to be packed with a lot of new racers, so we definitely want to make sure she has her thinking cap on when she goes out.”
There are a few handicaps employed to keep things fairly even for the junior drivers. Per Speedway rules, any driver or car that wins two races in a row must start in the rear at next race. Three wins in a row gets 25 pounds of extra weight added to the car.
“I’m very proud and very nervous at the same time,” Sullivan said. “Having her strapped in at her age without any experience racing is a little nerve-wracking. But everyone has to start somewhere. She’ll learn a lot, roll with the punches and improve. She’ll be able to look back and really see the growth.”
The History
It’s safe to say there are strong roots in racing in the extended family. Sullivan has been racing three years, but Provost has a lifetime of experience in the sport, something he’s happy to pass down.
“I’ve been racing since I was 7, running go-karts,” Provost said. “My uncles raced and my grandparents volunteered at a small dirt track in Elizabeth City, so I started going out there when I was 4 and 5. It has always been a family affair on my end of it. It’s something Mylah has wanted to do for a long time. Whenever I’m out in the garage, she’s sitting in the car or checking to see what she can help me with.”
Last season, Provost raced in nine of the track’s 11 Mini Stock events, finishing with 223 points for third place in the division. Sullivan raced in the U-CAR category, participating in all 11 events to finish in second place with 313 points. He only narrowly lost to the 322 points tallied by friend and fellow racer Andrew Jackson.
“He and I are best friends, and we had placed first and second all year long. We have a fun rivalry,” Sullivan said.
Now, there will be five members of the family racing on weekends, and the competitiveness won’t be limited to those on the track either.
“The moms are ruthless, to be honest,” Gillikin said. “They’re highly competitive. Race days are going to be a lot of fun.”
Sullivan added, “It’s a big racing family. It’s going to be really fun and competitive this season. Summer has always been with me in the shop here at the house and out on the track on race days. She helps me with my tires and setting up the car.”
The Upside
There’s more to racing as an adolescent than the simple thrill of speed, although that can play a beneficial role too.
“For my parents, it was a good way to keep my nose in the books and out of trouble,” Provost said. “It was a good yardstick for keeping me straight. I never had issues with speeding, and my parents never had to worry about reckless driving because I got my need-for-speed urges out on the track. It definitely helped keep me restrained when I got into a street car.”
Once out on the street in a regular vehicle, Provost had to unlearn a few habits.
“On the track, I always kept one foot on the brake and one foot on the gas,” he said, “and my driver’s education teacher always yelled at me for it, so I had to break that habit. But when I transitioned to finally driving out on the street, my defensive driving skills were above where most kids are at that point.”
Gillikin sees the racing as an upgrade over his daughter’s current sport, one that takes both massive amounts of time and travel.
“She’s going to be out there anyway, so why not get her in a car?” he said. “It’s going to cost about the same as cheer does but with a lot less time spent traveling, and she gets home at a decent hour with plenty of time left for school and other things.”
Additionally, he sees racing as a tool to help his daughter grow both physically and cognitively. He’s hoping the family trait of competitiveness will show up on race day as well.
“She loves going out there with her two uncles, and they got her hooked on it,” Gillikin said. “It’s pretty competitive out there, but she’s a got a competitive side, and I think she’ll be good at it. At the very least, something like this gives you confidence, and at the most, it could be something she could make a career out of.”
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
As a privately owned web site, we reserve the right to edit or remove comments that contain spam, advertising, vulgarity, threats of violence, racism, anti-Semitism, or personal/abusive/condescending attacks on other users or goading them. The same applies to trolling, the use of multiple aliases, or just generally being a jerk. Enforcement of this policy is at the sole discretion of the site administrators and repeat offenders may be blocked or permanently banned without warning.