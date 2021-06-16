Over the years, there are some species of fish limited to the “sharpies,” where the rest of us just rely on accidental by-catch. One such species is the sheepshead, aka convict or zebra fish, which have been so named for their prominent incisor teeth resembling the sheep’s teeth.
If you have ever seen a sheepshead with its mouth open, you would be amazed at the dental structure capable of munching anything crunchy, including their rows of molars both on their upper and lower jaws. For a view of the sheepshead dentals and other fishy mouths check out: https://www.ncoif.com/fishy-teeth-up-close-and-personal/.
More recently, there has been a noticeably uptick in us non-sharpies getting in the sheepshead sweepstakes. Why? They are great fighters, their white flakey meat is sweet and tasty, and also many anglers are looking for another target species to fish for as the availability of other species wains or regulatory restrictions become increasingly restrictive.
First, as far as regulations go, sheepshead also are more regulated now with a minimum size of 10 inches (it was about time) and a maximum bag limit of 10 fish per day.
First of all, some of the basics: Sheepshead are members of Sparidae family of porgies or scup (NOT POGIES), which also include our favorite bait stealers, the pinfish. They have an amazingly wide geographic range, which includes Nova Scotia, Canada, to south Florida and from the Gulf of Mexico to the Atlantic coast of Brazil.
From research studies of their otoliths, where the equivalent or tree rings can be counted, it has been determined that these fish can live some tens of years, starting off early in life growing quite fast, such that a 1-year-old fish is already legal size but slowing in growth so that when they become sexually mature in 3 to 5 years, they are only now 14 inches in length. Consequently, a fish that is pushing 10 pounds can be decades old.
Sheepshead are a near and inshore species seasonally, migrating east and west and not north south like many species, and are found mostly around serious structure, bridges, oyster bars, rock jetties, docks, piers and artificial reefs. Monday morning, there were some big ones munching around Bogue Inlet Fishing Pier pilings in crystal-clear water.
Adult sheepshead migrate out into the ocean in the fall and winter where they spawn offshore in late winter and early spring, then return to their summer coastal and estuarine habitats.
The sheepshead are easily identified, not only with their impressive array of crunching and grinding teeth, but also the five to six dark black vertical bars on their sides, and like our beloved pinfish, they have an array of sharp spines on their dorsal and anal fins. They are sometimes confused with juvenile black drum, which also have vertical bars, but black drum have barbels on the chinny-chin-chin, and like all the other members of the drum/croaker family, have two sets of dorsal fins. Also, the black stripes of the black drum are not usually as prominent and fade away as they mature.
Next week, we can learn about their feeding habits and how to transition your catching from bycatch to target species.
---------------------
Now for the fishing stuff.
Many things affect the availability of fish, mostly environmental factors of weather, which include temperatures, rain, wind, coastal storms, worm and cold fronts … you know the drill.
This spring looked like we were going to have an exceptional cobia season. Just as the cownose rays arrived for their spring spawn, there were encouraging catches of big cobia, some in the 60s of pounds. Then it got cold and windy-windy-windy, and the main surge of spawning cobia passed us by, continuing north where there were now great catches of spring cobia at Hatteras and north.
There are still some of these fish around. Most are now being caught with bait, not the more fun of sight-casting for them. Remember a few years ago when the fish were so abundant that the main method of catching transitioned to sight-casting bucktails around menhaden bait balls? The menhaden along the beach are currently somewhat limited, and if you are bottom fishing with live or dead bait, the shark’s competition is problematic. One bit of good news – water temps are currently about normal and even better, holding steady in the mid-70s.
We have recently had good runs of both trout and reds in the backwaters from the Neuse/Pamlico to the Newport River and Core Creek through the Swansboro marshes and indeed the New River. Even topwater fishing has been hot.
The recent freshwater deluge has temporarily slowed these fisheries down. And we used to laugh when Chicken Little gave us concern of a falling sky. Well, over the weekend, I can attest to such a crash of the sky in my backyard where I got over an inch of rain in maybe 30 minutes. CRASH! I heard it. BOOM!
Nearshore fishing continues to be excellent with sight- casting of kings, citation Spanish mackerel to 29 inches, blues, and yes, barracuda.
Some local areas out of Bogue Inlet include Keypost Rocks and Station Rock. There is bait and fish to be had easily in sight of the beach. There are also scattered cobia with an abundance of shorts. As has been the case, the Morehead City Turning Basin with all its structure is still a good bet, especially if you time the tides properly.
Early catches of old citation reds in the Neuse River has held up with indicators of another excellent season. You can also give the New River spawners a try. Catches along the surf from the Outer Banks, Ocracoke, Portsmouth Island and around Cape lookout continue as these fish are staging to soon enter the Neuse/Pamlico waters to spawn. Catches have already been reported on bait and popping cork artificials too in the Neuse/Pamlico.
The local Bogue Banks surf continues to be a bit hit-and-miss. There are spots, some pompano and flounder to be had. In tossing artificials, the number of Spanish and bluefish continues to increase. Likely, we are finally getting some bait in the surf zone. There a are still some sea mullet around but smaller that early season, a very few black drum and basically no reports of slot red drum. For Spanish, think early and late in the day.
Interestingly, I have noticed some level of sand fleas repopulating the newly nourished beach at Bogue Inlet Pier. That’s very encouraging, and in addition, the newly planted sea oats on the newly formed dunes liked the recent rain and are greening nicely.
Also speaking of the surf, last week was busy for sea turtle nests with four nests getting us to eight so far for 2021. Please be sea turtle wise. Keep unnecessary lights off, fill in any holes dug on the beach and leave the nesting turtles and nests alone. The violations and fines are stiff.
---------------------
So how about ocean piers?
Oceanana Pier reports excellent Spanish and blues before slowing down later last week. They also report croakers (lots of croakers around) and few short cobia.
Bogue Inlet Pier had a good king/cobia run last week, then they disappeared. There are some Spanish and blues, but bottom fishing is slow with mostly croakers and smallish sea mullet and spots.
Seaview Pier reports Spanish, blues, black drum, sea mullet, and of course. croakers. No kings last week.
Surf City Pier reports a slowish week with Spanish, gray trout, spots, croakers, pompano and NO kings either.
Ho, Ho, Ho, Jolly Roger Pier reports blues to 4 pounds, a 6-pound sheepshead, mullet, croakers and also no kings.
---------------------
The 63rd annual Big Rock Blue Marlin Tournament is underway this week with a host of releases Monday, the first day, as well as one blue weighed. See related story, as well as results of the Keli Wagner Lady Anger Tournament this past weekend, in the Big Rock Daily Line in this edition.
Also check it out at: https://www.thebigrock.com/.
