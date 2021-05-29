MOREHEAD CITY — West Carteret wrestling coach Kevin Smith was both encouraged and disappointed by his team’s performance in a 33-30 defeat to D.H. Conley.
The Patriots (9-4) showed improvement in the three-point loss after falling by 39 to the Vikings on March 5.
“We lost to them 60-21 a few weeks ago, so clearly we’ve closed the gap,” Smith said. “We’re making progress, but I was hoping to win. You always want to win. We’re getting better at some things, but there is still a lot of work to be done.”
The Patriots also defeated Richlands 72-6 in the senior night tri-match.
Conley edged West 8-6 in victorious matches. Six matches ended by decision with the visitors taking five.
“There were a lot of really tight matches,” Smith said. “With both scores in the low 30s, that shows you there were not a lot of bonus points. We had too many people who got pinned who shouldn’t have, and there were too many matches we could have won that we didn’t.”
The Vikings forfeited matches to three of the Patriots’ top wrestlers, including Josh Henderson (13-0), River Carroll (13-0) and Jacob Bennett (11-2).
Jaden McBride (11-0) gave West five points with a 15-0 technical fall over Jaco Byma in the 106-pound match, Joshua Knipe (7-1) provided four points to the Patriots with a 12-4 major decision over Rashid O’Neal in the 220-pound bout, and John Watts (6-3) secured his team three points with a 4-0 decision against Joshua Atkinson.
Jaiden Rittenhouse (9-2) also appeared on his way to a decision victory, holding a 2-1 lead in the waning seconds of the 152-pound match versus Carson Hathaway before the Conley wrestler scored a reversal with two seconds left to take a 3-2 decision.
Skyler Oxford (8-3), Bo Fearing (7-4), Christian Mezzaroba (10-3) and Aaron Jeronimo (4-8) each lost their matches by four points or less.
West hardly broke a sweat against Richlands, winning 13 of the 14 matches, taking eight by forfeit and five by pin.
Carroll, Knipe, Rittenhouse, Fearing and Mezzaroba each captured victories by pin.
The Patriots will next travel to Wilson on Tuesday to battle Fike and Corinth Holders, and then travel Wednesday to White Oak before hosting South Central the following week.
“We’re still trying to catch up,” Smith said of his team missing four matches to begin the season after quarantining. “We’re getting there. We still have a few weeks to go before the conference tournament, so we’ll keep pushing.”
Here are results of the matches:
D.H. Conley 33, West Carteret 30
106 – Jaden McBride (WC) tech fall Jacob Byma (DHC), 15-0.
113 – Christopher Bonner (DHC) dec. Skyler Oxford (WC), 4-1.
120 – Ethan Lenyszn (DHC) win by forfeit.
126 – Porter Mills (DHC) dec. Bo Fearing (WC), 7-3.
132 – Sammy Obeid (DHC) dec. Christian Mezzaroba (WC), 9-5.
138 – John Watts (WC) dec. Joshua Atkinson (DHC), 4-0.
145 – Jacob Bennett (WC) win by forfeit.
152 – Carson Hathaway (DHC) dec. Jaiden Rittenhouse (WC), 3-2.
160 – Walker Kassnove (DHC) pin Leo Torres (WC).
170 – Jordan Anderson (DHC) dec. Aaron Jeronimo (WC), 8-4.
182 – River Carroll (WC) win by forfeit.
195 – Josh Henderson (WC) win by forfeit.
220 – Joshua Knipe (WC) maj. dec.
285 – Gabriel (DHC) pin Isaac McPherson (WC).
---------------
West Carteret 72, Richlands 6
106 – Jaden McBride (WC) win by forfeit.
113 – Skyler Oxford (WC) win by forfeit.
120 – Bo Fearing (WC) pin Taylor White (R).
126 – Ryan McManus (R) win by forfeit.
132 – John Watts (WC) win by forfeit.
138 – Christian Mezzaroba (WC) pin Broderick Broache (R).
145 – Jacob Bennett (WC) win by forfeit.
152 – Jaiden Rittenhouse (WC) pin Mikayla Taylor (R).
160 – Aaron Jeronimo (WC) win by forfeit.
170 – Aaron Geronimo (WC) win by forfeit.
182 – River Carroll (WC) pin Ty’Von D’Antignac (R).
195 – Josh Henderson (WC) win by forfeit.
220 – Joshua Knipe (WC) pin Dylan Ribott (R).
285 – Isaac McPherson (WC) win by forfeit.
