HAVELOCK — The West Carteret boys tennis team shut out Havelock 9-0 on Tuesday to start its spring schedule.
Out of 12 possible sets in singles, the Patriots won nine by straight-set shutouts in the road match.
Adam Cummings at No. 1 singles shut out Jolee Hickey 6-0, 6-0, as did Worth Stack at No. 4 over Elijah Matthews, Peter Huynh at No. 5 over Devin Dunn and Ethan Sherrill at No. 6 over Tim Le. Moksh Thakore defeated Jaiden Clinton 6-0, 6-1 at No. 2.
The last win in singles came from Tanner Hahn at No. 3 with a 6-2, 6-3 victory over Patrick Ashby.
In doubles, Cummings and Hahn teamed up at No. 1 for an 8-2 win over Hickey and Clinton. At No. 2, Nash Taylor and Connor Ballou won 8-0 over Devin Dunn and Joshua Dunn, and at No. 3, Sawyer Davis and Davis Starling teamed up for an 8-4 victory over David Truong and Evan Ta.
The Patriots played a second match for the week on Friday against Epiphany. They’ll play the Falcons again on the road Tuesday.
They will be at home at Fort Benjamin Park in Newport next on Tuesday, March 14 against Richlands.
Here are results of the match:
West Carteret 9, Havelock 0
Singles
No. 1: Adam Cummings (WC) def. Jolee Hickey (H), 6-0, 6-0.
No. 2: Moksh Thakore (WC) def. Jaiden Clinton (H), 6-0, 6-1.
No. 3: Tanner Hahn (WC) def. Patrick Ashby (H), 6-2, 6-3.
No. 4: Worth Stack (WC) def. Elijah Matthews (H), 6-0, 6-0.
No. 5: Peter Huynh (WC) def. Devin Dunn (H), 6-0, 6-0.
No. 6: Ethan Sherrill (Wc) def. Tim Le (H), 6-0, 6-0.
Doubles
No. 1: Cummings/Hahn (WC) def. Hickey/Clinton (H), 8-2.
No. 2: Nash Taylor/Connor Ballou (WC) def. Devin Dunn/Joshua Dunn (H), 8-0.
No. 3: Sawyer Davis/Davis Starling (WC) def. David Truong/Evan Ta (H), 8-4.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
As a privately owned web site, we reserve the right to edit or remove comments that contain spam, advertising, vulgarity, threats of violence, racism, anti-Semitism, or personal/abusive/condescending attacks on other users or goading them. The same applies to trolling, the use of multiple aliases, or just generally being a jerk. Enforcement of this policy is at the sole discretion of the site administrators and repeat offenders may be blocked or permanently banned without warning.