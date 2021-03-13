MOREHEAD CITY — West Carteret softball coach John Barnes is used to practicing harder than he has these last few months.
With COVID-19 restrictions in place, the softball team hasn’t been able to work as often as it usually does. The season officially began Monday, though, allowing the Patriots to finally start grinding.
“We’re blessed and happy to be able to get on the field,” Barnes said. “It’s been crazy trying to practice at the level we’re used to. We work out more in the offseason than anybody, but the state rightfully restricted our time, so it has been hard to maintain that practice passion. Now, they’re faster, stronger and looking forward to playing.”
Barnes has strong numbers this year with a varsity and jayvee team at his disposal.
“We weren’t sure if we were going to have a jayvee team,” he said, “but I’m glad we did because we have some girls who need extra time on the field.”
Barnes, in his fourth year as head coach, will lead a relatively young team with one senior, four juniors and seven sophomores. The group’s strength is its athleticism, at a level Barnes hasn’t seen since he joined the program seven years ago.
“It’s the most athletic team top to bottom since I’ve been at West Carteret,” Barnes said. “There’s no let-off in athleticism.”
Ava Smith is the lone senior, and Barnes is leaning on her to provide the upperclassman leadership.
“She’s been to every workout for the last four years,” Barnes said. “She’s put in her time.”
This year’s roster has quite a reputation to live up to. The Patriots went 4-0 last year before the season was cut short due to the pandemic. They were riding a 3A Coastal Conference win streak of 20 games with back-to-back league championships.
“We haven’t lost a conference championship in a while, and we hope that doesn’t stop this year,” Barnes said.
The Patriots are returning their top hitter from last year – infielder Anna Keith Sullivan who had seven hits, five RBIs, four runs and four extra-base hits as a sophomore. Other key returners are catcher Hannah Moseley who had six hits, four RBIs and five runs last season; infielder Abree Young who tallied five hits and six runs; and outfielder Makenzie Burroughs who put up five runs and three runs.
“I feel like we’re going to out-hit the competition,” Barnes said.
Sophomore pitcher Abree Young is also back after tossing 14 strikeouts and sporting a 1.50 ERA through 14 innings last season.
West got a key addition to the roster over the offseason in junior transfer pitcher Kiersten Margoupis of Havelock.
“She’s a great player. We’re blessed to have her,” Barnes said.
The Patriots scrimmaged Croatan on Friday, their only play against a county team this season. East and Croatan are restricted to a mostly-1A/2A Coastal 8 Conference schedule, leaving West to find other nonconference matchups.
“We’re super bummed we can’t play our county rivals this year,” Barnes said. “We look forward to playing them every year.”
West will open its season on Thursday with a home game against 3A Coastal Conference foe Jacksonville.
