MOREHEAD CITY — The 15th annual Carteret Community College Spanish Mackerel & Dolphin Fishing Tournament will kick off on Saturday with a brand-new weeklong format.
Last year, the competition audibled to a two-day schedule with poor offshore conditions expected on the original date. Now the tournament is taking it one step further with seven days of fishing.
“We’re constantly looking at ways to make this a better tournament and a more family-friendly tournament,” Tournament Co-Chair John Humphries said. “If you make it a week, you effectively eliminate the weather factor. We want to make it so that whether it’s your first fish or your 100th, you have a chance.”
Anglers are able to fish any of the seven days. Lines may go in the water at 6 a.m., and fish must be weighed prior to the close of the weigh stations on Saturday, July 16. Those locations are Cape Pointe Marina on Harkers Island, Chasin’ Tails Outdoors Bait and Tackle in Atlantic Beach, Dudley’s Marina in Cedar Point, Tideline Marine in Jacksonville and Town Creek Marina in Beaufort.
The registration window was slated to end on Thursday. Last year’s tournament drew 43 boats.
Accessibility is the biggest perk of the college’s tournament. Unlike many area competitions that require expensive equipment and an offshore-capable boat, this one’s Spanish Mackerel and King Mackerel divisions can be won from the beach or the pier with a standard fishing pole. That allows anglers with virtually no experience a real shot at winning or, at the very least, having fun.
“Seeing those people who have never fished before give it a chance and love it, that’s what it’s all about,” Humphries said. “That’s what we love to see. Fishing is just a cool thing to do. Its therapeutic, but it’s cheaper than a session in the psychiatrist’s chair.”
Last year, Ali-Kat made a splash with wins in three divisions and a podium finish in another. The boat, captained by Jason Temple, placed first in the Spanish Mackerel Overall, Dolphin and Wahoo categories, and placed third in the King Mackerel division.
Sandy Bottom placed second in the Spanish Mackerel Overall division, and H20Lu placed third.
The Spanish Mackerel Juniors division went to Peyton Wooten of H2OLu, captained by Bryan Wooten. Johnfoster Nelson of Sandy Bottom placed second and Morgan Majors of Whaler third.
Jenny Wilson of The Fishing W’s, captured the Spanish Mackerel Lady division, followed by Brooke Wilson of The Fishing W’s in second place and Barbara Morse of C Hawk 23 in third.
Sandy Bottom, captained by Wayne Lee, won the Spanish Mackerel Artificial Overall category, followed by Whaler in second and The Fishing W’s in third.
In the Spanish Artificial Lure Kids division, Campbell Wordsworth of The Fishing W’s won, while Regan Cain of C Hawk 23 placed second.
Majors of Whaler, captained by Jay Majors, won the Spanish Artificial Lure Juniors division. Wilson of The Fishing W’s finished in second and Jack Liebengood of Tatter-Tales third.
JMO with angler Eli Bragg and Capt. Matt Jackson won the Bluefish category. Peyton Wooten of H20Lu placed second and Hanna Lowdermilk of Line Cutter third.
The Dolphin category went to Ali-Kit, followed by Kia Ora.
In the King Mackerel division, Accounting and Beyond NC won with Capt. Stephen Tolliver at the wheel. Sea Farah placed second and Ali-Kat third.
Ali-Kat was the only boat to produce a wahoo.
Money raised by the tournament goes to the Carteret Community College Foundation, which benefits the college with funds for new buildings, such as the recently opened Hospitality and Culinary Arts Center, grounds improvements, student scholarships and marine programs like Boat Manufacturing and Aquaculture Technology.
