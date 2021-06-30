A strange but successful high school sports year came to a close this past weekend with the culmination of the baseball, track and field and wrestling state championships.
Yes, wrestling state championships in late June. Like I said … strange.
The coronavirus pandemic-amended schedule created a mismatch of sports in different seasons and limited the number of games played. There were also capacity limits on spectators and masks on student-athletes and coaches for much of the year.
The shakeups must not have bothered those at Croatan, West Carteret and East Carteret too much. This year was as good, if not better than most.
We had a state champion and two regional runner-up finishes in team sports, and eight top-10 state finishes in non-team sports.
In all, the three county athletic programs combined to win 27 conference titles.
As documented by Zack Nally a few weeks ago in his column, Croatan put together a spectacular year in its final campaign in the 1A/2A Coastal 8 Conference and its final year at the 2A level. The Cougars will move to a new league and the 3A division next year.
In the 20 sports the school competed in – the Coastal 8 didn’t have enough teams to feature a true boys tennis season – the program won a whop-ping 15 conference crowns.
The boys soccer team won the first soccer state title in county history.
Boys cross country, girls golf, and boys and girls track and field won east regional championships. Girls cross country and boys swimming were regional runner-up finishers.
Six Croatan teams finished in the top five in the state, including boys cross country and girls track and field taking third, girls cross country, boys swimming, girls golf and boys track and field taking fifth.
West Carteret was no slouch, winning 10 conference championships.
The boys basketball team went to the regional final for the first time in 36 years and was an overtime period away from going to the state final.
River Carroll and Josh Williams gave the athletic program a pair of individual state titles this past week-end in wrestling and track and field, respectively.
The wrestling team placed fourth in the state.
Girls cross country and boys swimming had regional runner-up finishes.
East Carteret won two conference crowns this year.
Cece Johnson gave the athletic program an individual state championship in track and field this past weekend.
She was also a member of the girls soccer team that advanced to the regional final with an impressive postseason run.
The girls track and field team tied for ninth in the state.
East will also both move to a new conference and up a level to the 2A division next year.
