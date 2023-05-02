NASHVILLE, Tenn. — Cooper Webb’s Monster Energy AMA Supercross season has come to an early end following a crash on Saturday.
The county native will now take the time to recover from a concussion sustained in the incident at Nashville’s Nissan Stadium.
The Red Bull KTM Factory Racing rider was cleared of any additional major injuries following his exit in the opening heat race of the night, but he will be absent from the upcoming final two rounds of the 2023 campaign.
“As many of you saw, I suffered a concussion last night in Nashville,” Webb wrote on social media. “I am thankful everything else has checked out okay. This will unfortunately put an end to my SX season. It hurts to have it end like this, but I can hold my head high knowing that I gave it my all.”
After losing traction with his front wheel on the first turn of the opening lap, Webb was hit by Adam Cianciarulo, whose Kawasaki ran over Webb’s helmet with hard contact at speed.
Webb was helped to the medical cart and was sitting up as it entered the tunnel. He hugged his KTM team members and father, Bobby, before being put on a stretcher that was loaded into an ambulance for the trip to the hospital where he underwent additional testing and stayed overnight for observation.
This season had marked a spectacular return to form for the two-time 450SX champion after a bumpy 2022 season.
A practice crash caused him to miss the race last year at St. Louis with a head injury. He also crashed in the 10th round at Detroit, resulting in a 20th-place finish. Webb suffered a bone contusion to his left shoulder and a fracture of the second metacarpal on his left hand in that dustup.
He ended up seventh in the injury-plagued campaign and then sat out the Lucas Oil Pro Motocross Championship last summer to heal up.
Last summer, he resigned with Red Bull KTM Factory Racing for at least one more supercross season, marking his fifth year with the team after coming over from Yamaha.
The 27-year-old has known great supercross success since joining Red Bull KTM in 2018, winning two Monster Energy AMA Supercross 450 class championships and finishing as runner-up in another season.
Webb started this year on a strong note with an impressive come-from-behind ride to finish in second place.
He secured nine podium finishes over the course of the opening 14 rounds, which included two main event victories in Tampa and Arlington, respectively. He was the lone rider in the series to finish in the top five of every round and entered Nashville ranked second in the standings, 11 points behind the leader but is now third, trailing by 34 points.
“It’s definitely not the end to the 2023 supercross championship season that the team had hoped for, but we are very relieved that Cooper is okay after what had the potential to be a very nasty accident, as he was really going for it when he went down in a racing incident,” Red Bull KTM Factory Racing Team Manager Ian Harrison said.
The 2023 AMA Supercross Championship now heads to Denver, Colorado for the penultimate round of the series this weekend, before the final round in Salt Lake City, Utah on Saturday, May 13.
“Our riders’ health and safety are very important to the team, so knowing he is going to be okay is a huge weight off everyone’s shoulders,” Harrison said. “Obviously, we were really looking forward to taking the championship hunt all the way down to the final supercross race in Salt Lake City, but unfortunately, that won’t be the case this year.”
Webb finishes the season tied for 10th all-time in supercross wins with 21.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
As a privately owned web site, we reserve the right to edit or remove comments that contain spam, advertising, vulgarity, threats of violence, racism, anti-Semitism, or personal/abusive/condescending attacks on other users or goading them. The same applies to trolling, the use of multiple aliases, or just generally being a jerk. Enforcement of this policy is at the sole discretion of the site administrators and repeat offenders may be blocked or permanently banned without warning.