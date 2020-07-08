We all know and love our state fish, the red drum, but there is another behemoth drum out there, the largest of the Sciaenidae family, the black drum.
These fish are stocker than the redfish and don’t have the classic eye-like, ocellated tail spot (or spots). Juveniles have vertical black bars that fade to gray with age, and unlike sheepshead look-a-likes, have chin barbels. Plus, their dorsal fins are not spiny like the sheepshead. But like the sheepshead, they are munchers and crunchers with their diet focusing mainly on crustaceans and mollusks, with preference for blue crabs, fiddler crabs, sand fleas, shrimp, oysters, clams, and squid.
Most of the black drum we catch along the surf and in the internal waters are 1 to 10 pounds and become sexually mature by the end of their second year, but these fish can live over 40 years and weigh in excess of 100 pounds. In fact, our state record stands in at just over 100 pounds, caught in the Cape Fear River in 1998 by Charles Dycus.
The best eating fish are under 10 pounds. Until about four years ago, there were no size or bag limits, and anglers often would routinely fill their coolers with spot-like size fish, depleting the pre-spawn stock.
Currently, we have a slot limit of 14 to 25 inches and a bag limit was set at 10 fish per day, which could include one fish over the 25-inch, upper-slot limit. Along with changes in bag and size limits, although you can get a state citation for a fish of 35 pounds or greater, the state also now has a release citation with a minimum size of 40 inches to encourage release of the big, breeding stock fish. Since these catch limits have been instituted, the fish are coming back strong in numbers and an increase in average size of kept fish.
Standard bait rigs include a Carolina rig with 30-poundleader and a No. 2/0 Kahle hook or circle hook. Non-stretch braided lines work well since you are often working around line-unfriendly structure, like our many oyster bars, bridges and docks. I like to use sand fleas for bait hook from back of shell into the soft middle. Black drum are robust, shouldery fish resorting to strong circling runs to escape.
This year’s bite has been spectacular, both in our estuaries and along piers and surf.
How many of you remember the excellent catches of 2002? I do! Even I went to the “dark side,” using bait and sight-fishing schools of them from Bogue Inlet Pier.
---------------------
This July Fourth Independence week gave us an unusual stretch of calming north winds and bright sunshine and brought out anglers by the droves. Plus, fishing was good.
Offshore has produced dolphin from 14 Buoy and 90-Foot Drop into the Northwest Places. From the Northwest Places to the beach, the kings have been hot over any of the hard structure, both natural and artificial, and don’t forget the Beaufort boat channel.
Out of Bogue, the bite has been excellent, including at Keypost Rocks. In all those locals, the Spanish mackerel bite has also been outstanding, and standing out has been the quality of and numbers of big Spanish. Citation size of 6 pounds and more was not uncommon.
I know during the busyness of summer, the closest reefs can get a bit crowded, so don’t forget AR 330, which at 65 feet in depth is a bit farther out but has been productive for specks and gray trout, flounder, Spanish, blues and grouper. So, give it a try. There is a lot of structure, including lots of concrete pipe piles. Interestingly, the missing-in-action blues are finally coming inshore, and several BIG cobia, also missing, have been weighed in lately.
---------------------
The surf fishing has also been pretty good from Fort Macon to the point in Emerald Isle, yielding big pompano, big sea mullet, spots, croaker, Spanish and a few blues, along with ungodly numbers of big and small flounder.
At the point in Emerald Isle, I’ve hooked and lost a nice red drum as an oblivious shell-seeker waded under and into my line as I was fighting a slot red drum. Please stay alert! Alas, I lost the red. When I cast, I always look behind me, so when wading for shells or just wandering the beach, please keep your head up and beware of where you are. Thanks!
That was Friday. On Sunday morning around high tide, I another surprise, actually two of them, landing a 2.5-pound speckled trout (20.5 inches) and a 2.25-pound pompano (15 inches), both on a gold Kastmaster.
Speaking of pompano, it looks like this year’s pompano action has been very good from here to Ocracoke Island and the Outer Banks as well. Interestingly, at least around Emerald Isle, bait and birds feeding on said bait were missing from what I could see.
---------------------
Inside fishing has seen the trout and drum fishing slow a bit, so check out the deeper holes along the marshes.
One go-to place for reds is the Morehead City high-rise bridge and give the old Beaufort drawbridge remnants at Gallants Channel a try.
---------------------
Now for our fishing piers:
Oceanana Pier reported some blues and large Spanish, and if you are using sand fleas, there are also sea mullet and croakers. The best secret is the great speckled trout in the dark on live shrimp.
Bogue Inlet Pier reported very big Spanish, as well as a nice king mackerel bite over the holiday weekend. The bottom action includes some big pompano, spots, croakers and small sea mullet. Flounder and several nice specks were weighed in, caught on live mud minnows and shrimp. Blues are far apart and hard to find.
Seaview Pier had a good week with specks on live shrimp, big Spanish, spots and croaker and scattered blues.
Surf City Pier reported a king last week, along with Spanish and red drum.
Jolly Roger Pier reported specks and Spanish. A tarpon jumping was sighted and a cobia caught, along with typical bottom fare.
Bogus notes
1) Check me out at www.Facebook.com/Dr.Bogus.) Log onto my web site at www.ncoif.com. It’s repaired and up and running and better than ever.
2) "Ask Dr. Bogus" is on the radio every Monday at 7:30 a.m. WTKF 107.1 FM and 1240 AM. The show is also replayed on Sunday morning at 6 a.m. Callers may reach me at 800-818-2255.
3) I’m located at 118 Conch Ct. in Sea Dunes, just off Coast Guard Road, Emerald Isle, NC 28594. The mailing address is P.O. Box 5225, Emerald Isle, NC 28594. Don’t forget a gift certificate for your favorite angler for fishing lessons or my totally Bogus Fishing Report subscription. Please stop by at any time and say “Hi” or call 252-354-4905.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
As a privately owned web site, we reserve the right to edit or remove comments that contain spam, advertising, vulgarity, threats of violence, racism, anti-Semitism, or personal/abusive/condescending attacks on other users or goading them. The same applies to trolling, the use of multiple aliases, or just generally being a jerk. Enforcement of this policy is at the sole discretion of the site administrators and repeat offenders may be blocked or permanently banned without warning.