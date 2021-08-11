SAVNNAH, GA. — It just wasn’t meant to be this year.
The Marlins fell 13-3 to the Savannah Bananas in the deciding game 3 of the 2021 Petitt Cup Championship Series on Saturday night in Savannah, Ga., coming up one game short of a three-peat in the Coastal Plain League.
“So proud of these guys and just so proud to coach them,” Marlins head coach Jesse Lancaster said. “All the Savannah players and coaches were raving about how hard it was to beat us, and that’s a testament to how much they invested into this season and how much they cared. It’s a long summer. It would’ve been easy to just throw it in, but they did the opposite.
“This is a special, special group of guys that really bonded together and came together to try and win something, and I’ll miss being around them every day.”
The Bananas got a lot of runs, and they hit two three-run home runs. The Marlins only got two hits the whole game, a triple from Josh Jones (Mount Olive) and a single from Jack Harris (Newberry).
The Fish finished the 2021 season with a 32-16 overall record. They won the second half of the East Division and swept the Peninsula Pilots in the Eastern Divisional Championship Series to reach the Petitt Cup Championship Series.
Five Marlins said their final goodbyes to the organization Saturday night, including Harris, Hunter Shepherd (Catawba), Zack Smith (Mount Olive), Eric Miles (Presbyterian), and Joe Mason (Mount Olive). All the other members of the 2021 team are eligible to return in 2022.
--------------
The best two words in the Coastal Plain League became a reality Friday night: “Game 3.”
The Marlins got it done in game 2 of the Petitt Cup Championship Series, taking down the Bananas 5-3 at Historic Grayson Stadium.
Unlike Thursday night at The Rock (a 5-4 win for the Bananas), Savannah grabbed the game’s first run in game 2. In the bottom of the fourth inning, Livan Reinoso (Erskine) hit a solo home run to give Savannah a 1-0 lead. By inning’s end, it was 2-0 Bananas, as Nick Clarno (Lenoir Rhyne) hit an RBI groundout to second.
But in the top of the sixth inning, Morehead City finally answered in a big way.
Sean Johnson (Belmont Abbey) hit a two-run home run. The big fly stayed alive an inning later, thanks to a Jack Harris (Newberry) solo home run and a two-run home run from Jordan Johnson (Arkansas-Monticello).
Going into the eighth, it was a 5-2 Marlins lead, but the Bananas responded. Eduardo Malinowski hit an RBI double to make it a two-run game.
It came down to the wire in the ninth.
Savannah brought up Ty Jackson, the game’s tying run. But Marlins hurler Brendan Bean (Penn) had other plans. The southpaw struck out Jackson swinging, knotting the series at 1-1.
It took a while for the Marlins bats to get going, but they showed up in a big way. Sean and Jordan Johnson were 1-for4 with a two-run home run. Harris, who was in the cleanup spot, went 1-for-4 as well, hitting a solo home run.
On the mound, there were plenty of gutsy performances for the Marlins.
Jared Kollar (Rutgers) started it off, going for three and a third innings pitched with five strikeouts, giving up only one earned run.
Matt Hickey (Tarleton State) followed Kollar, and did so in dominant fashion. The righty threw four and a third innings pitched, also striking out five and giving up a single earned run. Hickey was the winning pitcher for Morehead City.
Bean finished off Savannah, earning the save. The two outs the southpaw got were both strikeouts.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
As a privately owned web site, we reserve the right to edit or remove comments that contain spam, advertising, vulgarity, threats of violence, racism, anti-Semitism, or personal/abusive/condescending attacks on other users or goading them. The same applies to trolling, the use of multiple aliases, or just generally being a jerk. Enforcement of this policy is at the sole discretion of the site administrators and repeat offenders may be blocked or permanently banned without warning.