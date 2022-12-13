MOREHEAD CITY — Dylan Shirley was one of nine freshmen last season who filled out the West Carteret wrestling team’s 14 weight classes.
He went 29-17 and got better as the season went along, finishing as the 3A Coastal Conference runner-up at 126 pounds.
“My partner, Braden (Reynolds), and I drilled all year,” Shirley said. “We were pushing each other so much, and I started realizing some moves I really liked and started to nail down, and it went from there.”
Shirley said moves like the switch and sweep single began to pay dividends during his freshman campaign.
An offseason of hard work has also benefitted him greatly.
He’s started 18-3 with a title at West’s annual Beach Brawl and a third-place finish this past weekend at Croatan’s annual Beast of the East.
After pinning White Oak’s Micaiden Meadows (10-6) in 3:05 in the 138-pound quarterfinal at the Beast, he fell in a 5-4 decision to Havelock’s Jaylen Jarman (15-2) in the semifinal.
“He was a high-ranked guy, and it was a really difficult match,” Shirley said. “I realize I can keep going against a guy like that, even if I didn’t have the best result. I think with some more experience, I can be a lot better.”
All three of Shirley’s losses have come down to the wire.
New Bern’s Nick Lewis (9-3) survived a 6-4 sudden victory over the West sophomore, and Carolina Forest’s Will Hendricks (N/A) toughed out a 6-2 decision.
“A few of those losses, they were really close, and I just need to tighten up some things and I can have no losses. I’ve looked at what I did wrong and what I need to work on.”
His record certainly shows his improvement. He’s won 86% of his 21 matches compared to 63% of the 46 times he took the mat as a freshman.
“I think it’s what I wanted,” he said of his 18-3 mark. “I knew going into the season I wanted to be ranked high up there and have a good record. I feel a lot more confident and I feel like my abilities are a lot better. I’m more seasoned. I didn’t go to states last year, but I really want to this year and place, and I think I can if I keep working.”
Participating in any varsity sport as a freshman can be an eye-opener, particularly wrestling, with 13-year-old’s sometimes squaring up with upperclassmen who have been in the weight room for a number of years and have dozens of matches under their belts.
“When I went out to wrestle, I never cared how old they were or how they looked,” Shirley said. “I was just trying to do my best against them, even if they had more experience than me.”
Following his loss to Havelock’s Jarman at the Beast of the East, he pinned Richlands’ Tyler Clouatre (5-5) in 3:14 in the consolation semifinal and then pinned Washington’s David B-Messa (12-7) in 2:16 in the third-place match.
At the Beach Brawl, he received a bye in the quarterfinal, then pinned Topsail’s Donavan Gunn (14-2) in 1:29 in the semifinal and pinned White Oak’s Meadows in 1:34 in the first-place match.
“It’s going great so far,” Shirley said. “I feel like I’ve been progressing a lot, and so has the team. We’ve been drilling hard with our partners and doing well. We started off with a lot of freshmen last year, and we’ve grown a lot since then.”
Despite having freshmen fill nearly 65% of their lineup last season, the Patriots went 18-8 overall and 2-3 in league action with two of those losses coming by seven points apiece to champion Croatan and runner-up Swansboro.
Four members of the conference (Swansboro, West, Dixon, Croatan) finished in the top six at the regional.
“We got so much experience from getting in all those varsity matches, and we continued to grow and get better,” Shirley said. “I want to motivate my teammates to be better. We have lots of tough meets this year, so we need to work really hard.”
Shirley has been wrestling since he was 8 but lost two years to back surgery and one to the coronavirus pandemic.
He is hardly a one-dimensional student-athlete. In addition to wrestling, he plays football, is in the ROTC (Reserve Officer Training Corps), is a member of West’s marksmanship team and sports a 4.18 GPA.
“I do have a pretty busy schedule,” he said. “It can be difficult to balance it. I have Sundays off.”
Here are a few of Shirley’s favorite things, as well as his ideal groups with which to eat dinner and survive a zombie apocalypse, and the five items he would take with him on a deserted island:
Favorite Movie: “Elf.”
Favorite TV Show: “Breaking Bad.”
Favorite Cartoon: “The Amazing World of Gumball.”
Favorite Band/Artist: Deftones.
Favorite Song: “Cherry Waves” by Deftones.
Favorite Book: “Life of Pi” by Yann Martel.
Favorite Team: Missouri wrestling.
Favorite Athlete: Dan Gable.
Favorite Vacation: Upstate New York.
Favorite Hobby: Playing guitar.
Favorite Subject: Math.
Favorite Quote: “No loss should be more regrettable than losing our time, for it is irretrievable.” – Zeno.
Favorite Food: Bacon.
Favorite Drink: Prime Hydration Drink.
Favorite Restaurant: Cox Family Restaurant.
Favorite Season: Winter.
Favorite Sports Memory: “Receiving the Gordy Patrick Award for wrestling.”
Favorite Teacher: Col. Vincent Giani.
Favorite Sport: Wrestling.
Favorite Website/App: TikTok.
Favorite Pre-Game/Post-Game Ritual: “Preparing mentally to do my best.”
Favorite Website/App: Spotify.
Favorite Follow on Social Media: Flowrestling.
Ideal Dinner Guest List: Marcus Aurelius, Alexander the Great, Socrates, Kurt Cobain and Will Ferrell.
Ideal Group To Survive A Zombie Apocalypse: Matthew Boyd, Braden Reynolds, Donvovan Bungard, John Schulz, Josh Knipe and my father coach Brent Ward.
Items For A Deserted Island: Knife, wifi, phone, water, purifier and fishing pole.
