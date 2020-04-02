MOREHEAD CITY — NCAA spring sports has long been canceled, but there is still hope for Coastal Plain League baseball this summer.
With nearly two months to go before the season is slated to begin, Morehead City Marlins owner Buddy Bengel and the rest of the CPL are waiting tentatively for updates on the development of the COVID-19 pandemic before making a formal decision on the upcoming season.
“Right now, we want to make sure the health and safety of the people in this community, the state of North Carolina and the rest of the country are in good condition,” Bengel said. “That is first and foremost. Otherwise, we’re playing it by ear.”
As of this week, arrangements for the season are going ahead as planned, but the next month will create a clearer picture for league organizers.
“Right now, we’re still preparing for the season,” Bengel said. “As long as everything is safe, then we are looking forward to playing baseball this summer. We’ll take directives from the President and the Governor and make sure everything is safe as humanly possible before we make any formal decisions.”
The league has held biweekly meetings since the quarantine period began to keep the lines of communication open and prepare for any possible changes to the format of the season. The CPL includes 15 teams from four states – North Carolina, South Caroline, Virginia and Georgia.
“I think everything, as it should be, is on the table right now,” Bengel said. “We’re still two months out, so there’s still time. We’re dealing with the hand we’ve been dealt. We’re just trying to make the best decisions possible.”
The Marlins are coming off two straight CPL championships, with eyes on a third. They defeated the Macon Bacon in the Petitt Cup Finals last year to become the first CPL team to win back-to-back championships since the 2013-2014 Peninsula Pilots.
Jesse Lancaster is slated to return as head coach for the fourth straight season. The Mount Olive assistant coach holds a 96-58 (.623) record with the franchise.
The shutdown of college baseball means the Marlins may get more returning players than is typical, with players desperately looking to get out on the field and impress scouts.
“We’re going to be able to bring players back that we didn’t think we were going to bring back,” Bengel said. “I think there will be a lot of real excitement. I think the fans will be ready to get out there too.”
The CPL added a new team to the mix over the offseason – the Tri-City Chili Peppers in Virginia.
Fans voted on the name, choosing it among 20 finalists that included the Cucumbers, Flamingos, Kitties, Nitty Gritties, Tacos, Taters and Yaks, among others.
