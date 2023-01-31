Whether it’s fall or winter, the fellas at New Bern don’t like losing.
The football and wrestling teams are a combined 31-0 as we head into the third round of the 4A dual-team postseason on Wednesday night.
The wrestling team sports a 15-0 mark and is seeded No. 1 in the east bracket. The Bears will host No. 12 Cardinal Gibbons (13-2) in the third round.
If they can pull off a win there, they would face the winner of No. 2 Laney and 6 Lumberton (20-3) in the regional final later in the evening.
Laney (14-1) is the defending 4A state champion.
Croatan nearly handed the Bears their only loss of the season on Nov. 30 in a 38-37 contest that was decided by the ninth criteria (first points scored).
West Carteret fell 53-21 to New Bern eight days earlier in a match that was much closer than the score. Three bouts lost by the Patriots were decided by two points or less, and West forfeited two matches.
No matter what happens in the dual-team or individual postseason, New Bern is a team built for the future as much as the present.
Of the 15 wrestlers who have participated in at least 15 matches this season, eight are underclassmen and only three are seniors.
Sophomores Alex Barnett (33-2) and Remy Chau (17-3) and junior Nick Lewis (31-7) have led the way.
The Bears have appeared in just one dual-team state final, falling 52-12 to Parkland in 2011. It was the second of five straight championships for Parkland.
Taevion Cox has shined on both the football field and the wrestling mat in his senior year.
The 6-3, 280-pound defensive tackle was one of the more underrated football players in the state with 72 tackles, nine tackles for loss and 4.5 sacks.
He helped the Bears hold the explosive Grimsley offense to just 257 yards in a 40-28 win in the 4A state championship.
New Bern appeared in its first state final since 2014, winning the program’s fourth state crown.
Cox is headed to Fayetteville State. He went 46-5 as a junior on the wrestling mat and finished third at the state tournament. He’s just 8-0 this season in limited action.
Cox, like the football team and wrestling squad, is looking to finish the year undefeated.
