We are in flounder mode, so where are the flounder hot spots along Carolina's Central Coast?
Like most fish, when fishing for BIGGY flounder, I think structure, so I like to divide my flounder "holes" based on the kind of structure fished. Here are some of my favorites: piers and (ouch!) pier remnants
(remember Bertha and Fran), bridges, rock jetties and deep-water holes, channels and inlets, as well as the nearshore wrecks, reefs and rocks.
Piers include the ocean fishing piers along Bogue Banks, of which there only two remaining, Oceanana and Bogue Inlet on opposite ends of the island.
Next are the "pieroid" remnants which include Indian Beach, Triple-S, Sportsman’s, Emerald Isle and Iron Steamer. Iron Steamer was always a great flounder pier due to the Civil War vintage boat wreck (Pevensey, 1864) with lots of lost hardware, and yes, some great flounder fishing.
Also, don't forget to check out any other piers and docks you see. We all see them as we zoom past to seemingly more important destinations, but next time, stop and wet a line. You'll be all alone, and you may be surprised!
Bridges are next, and being as geographically "islandically challenged" as we are, we
have plenty to choose from. From east to west, there are the Harkers Island bridge, the
now defunct Beaufort drawbridge area, the Morehead City/Beaufort high-rise bridge, the Atlantic Beach
causeway, the new Beaufort high-rise bridge, the Emerald Isle high-rise bridge and the White Oak River bridges in Swansboro. In addition to the obvious, don't forget to check out any of the
smaller creek bridges such as Pettiford, Stella, Gales, Broad and Queens creeks. I'm sure you
know many more.
Talk about hard structure, nothing is harder than the rock jetties, particularly the two at
Fort Macon State Park. The first is the big jetty at Beaufort Inlet, then the rock pile by the Coast Guard Station.
A most popular method of floundering is drift fishing the inlets. Swiftly flowing deeper
channels and sloping channel edges accommodate this approach the best. These include The Drain, a deep hole between the Cape Lookout Lighthouse and Shackleford Banks, the
slough behind the west end of Shackleford Banks, Taylors Creek along the Beaufort waterfront, the State Port Turning Basin in Morehead City and confines of Beaufort Inlet which have been hot for trout, drum and flounder and is the home of many citation flounder.
On the western side of the Bogue Banks, we have Trout Creek, a deep channel just west of the Emerald Isle bridge. And behind the high, white and sandy Intracoastal Waterway spoils islands, there is the deep slough along the east end of Bear Island, and of course, Bogue Inlet.
Last but definitely NOT least are the local artificial reefs, wrecks and rocks, including the popular AR 315 and AR 320 and a little farther out AR 330 which are loaded with concrete structures and sunken ships, some very recently added to the mix. All are great flounder magnets. As far as the rock ledges, especially out of Bogue Inlet, include Keypost on out to Southeast Bottoms.
Next week, I’ll discuss the “how to” for these aggressive ambush feeders.
---------------------
So yes, the flounder fishing continues to meet or exceed expectations in all the locations mentioned above, and live finger mullet has been the go-to bait for citation fish.
Anglers who wish to apply for a flounder citation will need to use a new, online form. The fish must still be weighed at one of the official North Carolina saltwater fishing tournament weigh stations. Citations will not be issued for released fish.
Additionally, anglers are encouraged to donate the filleted carcasses to the division’s Carcass Collection Program. Division biologists will measure the fish, determine the sex and remove the otoliths (ear bones) to determine the age of the fish. The information collected will be used in future stock assessments. See the web at http://www.ncmarinefisheries.net.
---------------------
So, what else is out there? Although surf fishing is slow. If you wish to surf fish, go east anglers, go east.
The bite around Fort Macon and east to the center of the island has been more productive for keeper flounder and slot red drum. I can attest that The Point area of Emerald Isle has been very slow for reds, and I’ve only been able to hook short flounder and monster lizard fish. Are there citations for lizzies? I think not.
I have been mostly using my “tandem rigs” with a fly on the short side of a dropper loop and a Gulp! bait on the long side. I may consider going to the dark side and try some live bait.
I did lose a citation-size flounder on the sound side of Emerald Isle while fishing with a Betts Halo shrimp. On the way back to my car, I ran my finger along the point of the hook … turns out the point was bent over. I probably never got a good hook set. I should have checked the hook before I lost the fish rather than after the fact! It is now sharpened to a finely honed point.
---------------------
This week, the surf finally cleared up since Isaias, and the kings and Spanish have come close to the beach and piers.
There even was somewhat an appearance of bluefish, which have been missing much of the year. Other surf action sill includes some pompano, sea mullet and croakers.
As we approach the fall, one of the questions is will we have a “real” spot season? Well, the yellow sulfur butterflies are showing up, but will the big yellow belly spots? Maybe! I heard reports of Down East netters landing big fall spots and croakers, so maybe there will be a REAL spot season this year!
---------------------
If you want reds right now, there are some good catches from the New River to the Neuse River.
But right now, the Neuse is a hot spot for the whole life cycle of reds, from rat reds to big old reds, including some great predawn topwater action for slot reds and popping-cork, citation fish. There are also nice trout tearing up topwater baits.
Speaking of the Neuse, there are even reports of Spanish as far up river as the Minnesott Ferry Landing. Wow! Must be food there to be so far upriver.
---------------------
Now for the ocean fishing piers:
YES, THINK FLOUNDER!
Oceanana Pier reports flounder and a slot red drum.
Bogue Inlet Pier has flounder but a lot of shorts, along with croakers, small spots, blues on bottom rigs, big lizard fish and even a sea robin or two. There are some Spanish at the end of the pier, and kings were caught over the weekend.
Seaview Pier reports nice flounder catches, blues, Spanish and black drum, but no kings recently.
Surf City Pier reports BIG keeper flounder, black drum, spots, sheepshead and a couple of kings.
Jolly Roger Pier also reports keeper BIG flounder, trout, blues and Spanish. Flounder are being caught on live minnows, live shrimp and Gulp! baits on a jig.
---------------------
Offshore, the billfish bite is going well.
There are plenty of white marlin, a few blues and even a sail or two being reported.
There are still wahoo around the Big Rock and a few dolphin too. Way, way offshore, if you want to plan an overnight trip, some nice swordfish are being boated.
Be kind, be safe out there as we keep watch for Laura and Marco. Catch fish, enjoy and leave the turtle nests and unexploded ordnance alone.
